ALMEDIA — In Little League Major Division softball openers Friday, the Danville and Selinsgrove All-Stars both advanced to the winner’s bracket with come-from-behind wins.
The two teams will meet Sunday after each had to execute game-winning rallies at Central Columbia’s First Keystone Community Bank Field.
In the first game of the doubleheader, Danville broke a tie against Warrior Run for a 5-2 win. With the game deadlocked at 2, Danville had three runners cross the plate in the bottom of the fifth and never looked back.
“It was a tough win for our first game,” said Danville coach Zach Whapham. “Our girls were really nervous and we pulled it off. I don’t know what to say — it was stressful for our first game.”
Kalyn Monfette and Juliet Steckly got on base to start the bottom of the fifth and then advanced to second and third, respectively, on a wild pitch. Addison Reedy singled home Monfette to give Danville a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Jaycelyn Miller then grounded into a fielder’s choice that enabled Steckly to cross home plate to give Danville a two-run lead. Peyton Litwin gave Danville another run via a fielder’s choice, scoring Reedy to make it 5-2.
“It was awesome,” Whapham said about his team’s effort in the bottom of the fifth. “It’s what we needed.”
Danville immediately responded after giving up two runs in the top of third to fall behind. Monfette led off with a single and then went to second on an error. Steckly singled home Monfette to put Danville on the board. Steckly then stole second and ended up on third after escaping a rundown. Two batters later, Riley Snyder’s fielder choice scored Steckly and tied the game at 2.
Riley Hepner earned the win in the circle with a complete-game for Danville.
“Riley pitched well,” Whapham said. “She’s our ace pitcher. We have a couple other pitchers, but she definitely did good.”
In the nightcap, Selinsgrove also had to pull some late-inning heroics in its 5-4 against Lewisburg.
After giving up three runs in the bottom of the first, Selinsgrove’s pitching took over and its bats finally woke up by producing four runs in the top of the sixth.
“I thought it was a total team effort,” said Selinsgrove coach Steve Shambach. “They never gave up. They fought the entire way. They got the hits and got on base when they needed to, and that’s how you do it.
“I’m very proud of them.”
Down 3-1, Selinsgrove started the top half of the sixth by loading the bases after a walk and two hit batsmen. Brileigh Phillips drew another walk, which scored Erica Boyer. Nora Ewing then ripped a single to right field that scored both Lucy Bressler and Grace Jankowski to give Selinsgrove its first lead. Phillips scored on a wild pitch to put Selinsgrove up 5-3 heading into the bottom half of the inning.
“We were swinging at some pitches that were a little out of the zone,” Shambach said. “We just needed to sit back and have their pitcher — who did a fantastic job — throw strikes. We were kind of hurting ourselves at the beginning swinging at balls that were out of the zone, but once we got settled a couple times through the lineup, we did what we can do.”
In the bottom half of the sixth, Lewisburg went triple-singe to pull within a run, 5-4. However, Phillips finished with a pair of strikeouts to end the game.
Jankowski and Phillips each spent time in the circle in Selinsgrove’s win. Jankowski pitched the first four innings, while Phillips recorded the final six outs.
“I think our pitching was fantastic,” Shambach said. “My goal was to come in and throw two pitchers, and that’s what we did. I always like to give teams different looks, so I’m really proud of Grace and Brileigh.”