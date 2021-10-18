WILLIAMSPORT — While most doubles teams spent the week prior to the District 4 Championships learning to play as a team, Selinsgrove’s Fionna Finnerty and Avery DeFazio perfected something they had worked throughout the season.
The pair entered as the No. 1 overall seed. They advanced with three consecutive wins and will take on Danville’s Marianna Arnabar and Sarah Bhanushali, the tournament’s No. 4 seeded team in the semifinals Wednesday at 1 p.m.
“Last year when we came in here, we were singles players playing doubles,” Finnerty said. “We knew (this year) and that is the difference. You come here and you quickly realize doubles and singles are not the same.”
In the other semifinal match, Montoursville, which advanced with three straight-set wins, will take on Loyalsock, the tournament’s No. 2 overall seed.
For Finnerty and DeFazio, this has been their goal all season as they have managed to practice as a pair throughout the year.
In singles, both competitors were able to reach the semifinals. For Finnerty, who entered the tournament as a seed, it was expected. For DeFazio, it was an amazing run that featured upsets over ranked players.
“You definitely have to go into the games confident, but you can’t go in thinking you will just win,” DeFazio said. “It definitely gave me confidence that I could win, but you always have to execute it.”
Selinsgrove’s semi-final opponent was a newly formed team in Danville’s Arnabar and Bhanushali, who worked through kinks quickly to advance with wins over Montoursville, Loyalsock, and Hughesville.
“We are really good at talking to each other on the court,” Arnabar said. “We are really supportive of each other. We make sure we have a lot of positive energy.”
The energy certainly wasn’t a problem for the Danville duo as they survived a lengthy match in the quarterfinals to claim a 6-2 3-6 6-3 victory over Hughesville.
Both players moved the Hughesville duo around, pushing the tempo of the match.
“There were many times where we just had a good flow,” Bhanushali said. “We had really good communication. That’s why we played well together.”
Lewisburg’s Grace Hilkert and Bridget Kinnaman won their first two matches.
In the opening round, the Lewisburg pair defeated Muncy’s top team in straight sets 6-2 6-1. They won their second-round match 6-3 6-4 over Bucktail’s top team.
District 4 Tennis Doubles Championships
Round 1
No. 1 Fionna Finnerty-Avery DeFazio (SEL) defeated Addison Hill-Angeline Benitez (NPL), 6-1 6-1; Greta Kimble-Olivia Jackson (SW) defeated Alexis Scopelliti-Madelyn Nicholas (MIFF), 6-1 2-6 7-5; Kayla Probert-Emma Poorman (BUCK) defeated Abby Burell-Brooke Garman (BLOOM), 6-2 4-6 6-1; No. 8 Grace Hilkert-Bridget Kinnaman (LEW) defeated Bekah Rosario-Taylor Shannon (MUN), 6-2 6-1; No. 5 Kylie Kilgore (HUGH) defeated Maggie Vandermark-Lexie Lehman (CC), 6-3 6-4; Sam Ulrich-Mallorie Myers (MONT) defeated Hannah Ryck-Hannah Risch (TOW), 2-6 6-3 6-2; Maddy Hall-Izzy Dadzie (LOY) defeated Rahel Hartman-Breanna Porter (JS), 6-2 7-5; No. 4 Marianna Arnabar-Sarah Bhanushali (DAN) defeated Kateyln Good-Erin Deljanovan (MTV), 6-1 6-2; No. 3 Kara Mann-Alaina Marchioni (MTV) defeated Marissa Griess-Martina Bradford (NPL), 6-2 6-1; Destini Flowers-Breanna Bobak (HUGH) defeated Adelyn Dawes-Emma Gallou (SJN), 6-0 6-1; Eva Jackson-Sadie Stahl (SW) defeated Maddie Rowan-Norah Witkop (SEL), 6-2 6-2; No. 6 Megan Minnig-Riley Noss (CC) defeated Bella English-Alexis Lowery (BUCK), 6-2 6-0; Katelyn Fessler-Jayden Thomas (LEW) defeated No. 7 Haley Shadle-Celia Shemory (JS), 6-4 1-6 7-6 (7-5); Mya Coyne-Megan Anderson (BLOOM) defeated Chloe Skaluba-Alyssa Krepinevich (MUN), 6-1 6-0; Jenna Waring-Cortney Smith (MONT) defeated Brooklyn Wade-Madelyn Nicholas (MIL), 6-0 6-4; Anna Hall-Mia Blas (LOY) defeated Kyra Welliver-Mehak Kotru (DAN), 6-1 6-4.
Round 2
Finnerty-DeFazio (SEL) defeated Greta Kimble-Olivia Jackson (SW), 6-1 6-0; Hilkert-Kinnaman (LEW) defeated Kayla Probert-Emma Poorman (BUCK), 6-3 6-4; Kilgore-Budman (HUGH) defeated Ulrich-Myers (MONT), 4-6 6-1 6-2; Arnabar-Bhanushali (DAN) defeated Hall-Dadzie (LOY), 6-2 3-6 6-3; Mann-Machioni (MTV) defeated Flowers-Bobak, 6-0 6-4; Minnig-Noss (CC) defeated Jackson-Stahl (SW), 6-2 6-2; Coyne-Anderson (BLOOM) defeated Fessler-Thomas (LEW), 6-4 6-7 (7-3) 6-1; Hall-Blas (LOY) defeated Mann-Marchioni (MONT), 5-7 7-5 6-1.
Quarterfinals
Finnerty and DeFazio (SEL) defeated Hilkert and Kinnaman (LEW), 6-1 6-0; Arnabar and Bhanushali (DAN) defeated Kilgore and Budman (HUGH), 6-2 6-3; Mann Machioni (MTV) defeated Minnig and Noss (CC), 6-1 6-4; Hall and Blas (LOY) defeated Coyne and Anderson, 6-1 6-0.