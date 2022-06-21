The Daily Item
Danville’s Major Division Softball team has outscored its first two opponents 26-1 in the District 13 tournament with the winners’ bracket final against Selinsgrove set for Thursday at East Snyder Park.
Selinsgrove toppled Warrior Run in its opener, 9-8, on Sunday.
The Major Softball tournament is the only District 13 tournament underway. The rest get going in the coming days.
In an elimination game Tuesday night, Warrior Run defeated Mifflinburg 13-8. Warrior Run meets Snyder County in another elimination game tonight.
Warrior Run (1-1) scored six runs in the bottom of the second to overcome an early deficit. Warrior Run led 10-4 after four innings.
Skye Reigle hit a pair of singles and scored two runs in the win. Kenze Johnson also singled and scored for Warrior Run.
Mifflinburg was led by Ally Keister, who had a pair of hits, including a double and drove in a run. Mia Reibsome singled and scored twice, and Rhyann Kurtz singled, scored a run and drove in a run in the loss.
Danville has dominated its opening two opponents, toppling Mifflinburg 11-1 on Saturday and following that up with a 15-0 win in three innings over Snyder County on Sunday.
The winner of Thursday’s Selinsgrove-Danville game would need to win just one more game to claim the District 13 title and advance to Sectionals in Towanda.
Other district softball tournaments will begin later this week or in July.
In 8-9-10, six teams will play beginning Saturday at East Snyder Park. In Saturday’s opener, Selinsgrove and Snyder County meet with the winner meeting Warrior Run next week. Central Columbia and Mifflinburg also meet in an opener Saturday with the winner advancing to play Danville next week.
In 9-10-11 Softball, only two teams are playing. Central Columbia and Selinsgrove will meet in a best-of-three series beginning July 9. All games will be played at East Snyder Park.
The 8-9-10 Baseball tournament begins Friday night at Ber-Vaughn Park in Berwick. Selinsgrove and Bloomsburg meet Friday with the winners advancing to play Snyder County on Sunday. Other first-round games Saturday or Sunday feature Milton against Central Columbia, Danville versus host Berwick and Mifflinburg against Lewisburg.
Milton’s Brown Avenue Park is the host site for the seven-team 9-10-11 Baseball tournament.
Friday night, Milton and Central Columbia meet with the winner advancing to play Danville on Tuesday. Saturday’s other first-round games have Lewisburg meeting Snyder County and Selinsgrove taking on Mifflinburg.
In Major Baseball — the level that eventually plays in the World Series in South Williamsport — the eight-team bracket will be played entirely at Lewisburg’s Danny Green Field.
Two opening-round games are scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Berwick and Danville play the opener on Friday night, followed by Mifflinburg and Snyder County. On Saturday, Bloomsburg and Central Columbia square off, followed by Selinsgrove and Lewisburg.
Four teams are playing in the Junior Baseball tournament, which doesn’t begin until July 2.
On that day, Selinsgrove and Mifflinburg meet in the opener, followed by Danville and Warrior Run. All games will be played in New Berlin.