Since Mavin James was the lone starter returning from a Danville boys basketball team won a lot last year, the 6-foot-4 senior knew he was likely going to have the ball in his hands a lot.
He has — even if things haven’t quite played out the way he imagined.
Four games into his final high school campaign, James continues to thrive on the basketball court as the rest of Danville’s lineup grows more comfortable with their significantly expanded roles. Plus, the Ironmen are winning.
“I’ve felt pretty good,” said James, who is averaging 14.5 points per game for a Danville squad (3-1) that hauled a three-game winning streak into Friday night’s scrap with Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I foe Selinsgrove. “I’m pretty happy with my performance.”
Well, success on local basketball courts, along with the lofty GPA (102.73%) he carries, is why James is the latest to land the Scholar Athlete of the Week award sponsored by The Daily Item, Sun Orthopaedics of Evangelical and PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Susquehanna Valley playing fields.
In retrospect, James wishes he’d taken a different approach during the workouts he put in all summer at The Barn — a Danville-area facility near Interstate 80 that’s owned by his father and Ironmen assistant coach, Bryan.
“I kind of worked on my shooting, but I probably should have worked on my ballhandling more,” Mavin James said. “I was in there like every day working.”
Danville coach Lenny Smith understood what the 17-year-old could bring to his squad.
“He’s one of those kids who was a scrawny little guard his whole life and then he hits this growth spurt. He’s just now getting comfortable with his body,” Smith said. “The thing about it is he still has those point guard skills and the mindset of a guard.
“I’ve always thought it was a lot easier to make that transition if you’ve got those guard skills,” Smith added. “It’s an easier transition to other phases of the game, rather than being a big man your whole life and trying to move your game out (to the perimeter).”
Should James opt to continue his basketball career beyond high school — probably at the NCAA Division III level — Penn College, Lycoming and Lebanon Valley are among the schools pursuing him. James, however, isn’t sure if he wants to play college ball.
Right now, James is chasing a second straight District 4 Class 4A hoops crown and another berth in the state tournament while trying to stay within himself and fend off the desire to take over games — as his teammates grow more comfortable.
“What I think he needs is some big games and I think he’ll get the confidence and see what he’s capable of doing,” Smith said. “Not that he’s not doing it right now, but he has so much potential. I think he’s going to reach it because he’s a really hard-working kid.”
That drive carries over to the classroom as well.
“He takes the same discipline he has in the classroom and he takes that on to the athletic field in basketball,” Smith said. “He studies the game. He’s watching a lot of film.
“He’s one of those kids who is as smart with his basketball IQ as he is in the classroom.”
By the time James graduates, he will have completed a handful of Advanced Placement courses and more than a dozen Honors classes.
James is taking AP computer science and AP statistics as well as Honors English, French 3, psychology and zoology. Should he opt not to play college basketball, James is strongly considering attending Penn State’s Main Campus.
James also has been part of Danville’s chapter of the National Honor Society since his sophomore year, belongs to his school’s branch of the Future Business Leaders of America and he volunteers as a coach in Danville’s elementary hoops program.
Another of James’ on-going interests has been his role within Danville’s Youth in Philanthropy program, something he’s been involved in for the past three years.
“It’s helping non-profits in the community,” James said.
YIP’s decision-making process involves choosing from a number of organizations that make overtures to the group’s advisor/counselor. Ultimately, James and his fellow students mull over the possibilities before deciding how to distribute the funds ($5,000) they receive from the Danville Community Foundation.
Most recently, YIP opted to get involved in Danville’s ‘Feed A Friend for Thanksgiving’ initiative. So, they held a competition between classes that involved collecting canned goods. Once all of the food items were on hand, they were divided up and taken to a local church so that group could carry out distributing the food to local families. These days, James is doing lots of distributing.
Distribution is a critical element of James’ expanded on-court game, as he understands the whys involved with his evolving role.
“Defenses are focusing more on me and I’m probably more in their game plans than I was,” said James, who logged quality minutes each of the past two seasons.
Smith plans on utilizing James in whatever role needed to give Danville a chance to win and repeat as HAC-I champs. Hopefully, more.
“Once he becomes even more confident, gets stronger and puts it all together,” Smith said, “he’ll be one of the premier players in our league.”