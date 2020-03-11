While they agreed it sounded kind of hokey, the Danville girls admitted there may be something to the "heart of a champion" notion after Saturday's state playoff win.
The Ironmen weren't able to shake determined Route 11 foe Berwick until a sudden 11-1 tear in the middle of the fourth quarter. Even then, they needed a couple scores to counter a Bulldogs run that slashed a 10-point margin to four with 1:43 to play. It wasn't until the very end, when they dribbled away the last 20-odd seconds with no pressure, that anyone in orange and purple could breathe easy.
"When we were going into the fourth and it was still super-close, I was like, 'Hmmm ... this has been harder than I thought it was going to be,'" said Danville senior Linae Williams.
A year ago, the Ironmen finished second to Mifflinburg in three instances — the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I race, the HAC Tournament title game and District 4 Class 4A final — yet won their way to the state quarterfinals to match the program's deepest postseason run.
Saturday's state opener offered their first opportunity as district champions to prove that stirring playoff ride wasn't a fluke. After 25 minutes, though, it was just as much Berwick's game to win.
In those final seven minutes, Danville — which shot 38 percent overall (0-for-9 from 3-point range) and committed 20 turnovers in the game — beat the District 2 third-place Bulldogs 15-7 on the scoreboard to win their 11th consecutive game and move into today's second round.
The Ironmen (25-3) face District 3 third place Northern Lebanon (23-4), 6 p.m. at Shamokin H.S. The Vikings are led by senior guard Zara Zerman, whose 1,624 career points are the most in program history.
"I can't put a finger on it other than the fact they've learned how to win," said Danville coach Steve Moser, now 243-112 in his 14th and final season. "They have faith in each other. They don't give up."
There was plenty of motivation on the home side. The Ironmen start four seniors, and a fifth (Melannie Egan) was first off the bench Saturday. Moser's next loss will be his last. And there was a sense of still having something to prove, despite having not lost a game since Jan. 27.
"I think we know it's potentially (Moser's) last game, and he wants (the win) just as much as we want it," said Danville senior Corinna Petrus. "And I know us seniors, we're not ready for this to be over. So we just wanted to push more than (the Bulldogs) did maybe."
Tied at 28 with 6:30 to play, Williams made the first of two free throws. Petrus rebounded her miss and went to the free-throw line to complete a three-point possession. Williams then knifed through the Berwick defense for a layup and 33-28 lead. The Bulldogs made a foul shot to interrupt the run, but Danville junior point guard Olivia Outt slipped a bounce pass to a cutting Petrus through a tight window for what became a three-point play.
"I'm not sure how many players make the catch and the finish," Moser said of the bang-bang play.
Outt and Williams then combined to sink three of four free throws around a Petrus defensive rebound, putting Danville in front 39-29 — by far the game's widest margin — with 3:11 left.
Williams said that three-minute sequence, when the Ironmen dominated the game on both ends of the floor to shape the outcome, was the first time they played with a champion's mindset.
"Definitely," she said. "Especially now, being a senior, I was like, 'I don't want this to be over; I don't want this to be the last one.' I think all the seniors out there were all kinda feeling the same thing. I think that's where it all came from."
Moser, though, explained that he saw signs of his girls' late-game ability several times during the last month or so.
"Fourth quarter, lately, has been our forte," he said. "Mifflin County were down (after three quarters); Williamsport we were down and we outscored them by 19.
"Do we wear other teams out? I don't know."
Maybe, just maybe, the Ironmen show the heart of champion.
"It's a little corny, yeah," said Williams, "but I think that says it right."