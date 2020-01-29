WILLIAMSPORT — Coyla Bartholomew, along with a number of Danville swimmers, hold top positions in the District 4 standings in multiple events.
As the Ironmen entered Tuesday’s meet against Williamsport, Bartholomew challenged herself, taking on some of the top swimmers in the District.
Bartholomew won the 200 free and the 100 free, and also helped Danville cement its top seed in the 200 medley relay with a win.
“They are a team with numbers and we knew what we were going up against,” Bartholomew said of the Millionaires. “We came in with good minds. We knew everybody would give it their all and their best. That’s what we really wanted. We wanted best times. At the end of the day it was a good meet for us.”
Both meets came down to the final race.
Williamsport edged Danville 100-86 in on the girl’s side. Danville picked up a win in the 200 medley relay and relied on top finishes from Kaleb Hause, Ryan Hause, and Luke Stine to take care of the rest as Danville won 86-77.
Bartholomew helped the Ironmen win the 200 medley relay. Bartholomew jumped right back into the pool for the next event — the 200 freestyle. Bartholomew — seeded second in district — nearly hit her seed time in winning in 2:02.10.
Bartholomew went on to compete in the 100 freestyle — an event she’s the top-seed in for the district meet. She set a personal record with a 55.72 in Tuesday’s meet.
“In all, it was a good meet,” Bartholomew said. “I knew I was going to have some competition with Lydia Smith. I pulled through. I’ve been training for this and it’s really good to see where I’m at right now and how far ahead I am to where I was last year.”
Brenna Ross finished the one-lap sprint with a final time of 25.80, edging Isabelle Griswald, a PIAA State Championship competitor from a season ago. Griswald finished second with a 26.52 and Sydney Kelley was right behind her with a 26.56.
Ross also swam a portion of the 200 medley as Danville defended its top time within District 4 standings with a win. The Ironmen, composed of Leah Tessarvich, Ross, Coyla Bartholomew, and Caroline Spahr, cleared the field with a 1:58.43.
Tessarvich opened the race before Ross took her turn, adding a lead build through the first lap. It wasn’t much for Bartholomew and Spahr to complete the win as Danville continues to look like the team to beat when it comes to relays.
“They are great competitors against us,” Tessarvich said. “Even last year it came down to the last race. We knew coming into this meet it was going to be a tough one, but we had to trust our training.”
Williamsport and Danville had a heavily contest 200 freestyle relay on the boys side.
Danville’s group of Justin Riedhammer, Luke Stine, Ryan Hause, and Kaleb Hause proved up for the challenge as they posted a 1:35.53. HoweverIt was a good time, but wasn’t enough as Williamsport’s Jack Beattie, Devon Shank, Riley Hockman, and Matthew Beard proved to be just a little better as they finished with a 1:35.30.
The Warrior Run swim team competed at Williamsport on Tuesday night along with Danville. Juniors Madison Rovenolt and Brilee Slodysko competed in the 50 free with Rovenolt finishing in 30.54 and Slodysko in 33.06. Rovenolt finished her night in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:28.13. Slodysko also competed in the 100 free, touching the wall in 1:18.0.
Girls
Williamsport 100, Danville 86
200 medley relay: 1. Danville (Leah Tessarvich, Brenna Ross, Coyla Bartholomew, Caroline Spahr), 1:58.43; 200 free: 1. Coyla Bartholomew (DAN), 2:02.10; 2. Amy Jarvis (WAHS), 2:10.40; 3. Lydia Smith (WAHS), 2:27.00; 200 IM: 1. Mallory Pardoe (WAHS), 2:22.03; 2. Caroline Spahr (DAN), 2:24.00; 3. Laila Robertson (WAHS), 2:31.91; 50 free: 1. Brenna Ross (DAN), 25.80; 2. Isabelle Griswold (WAHS), 26.52; 3. Sydney Kelley (WAHS), 26.56; 1 meter diving: 1. Lydia Missigman (WAHS), 175.60; 2. Juliette Nebout (DAN), 166.75; 3. Vanessa Gill (DAN), 153.85; 100 fly: 1. Mallory Pardoe (WAHS), 1:01.85; 2. Elisa Dinicola (WAHS), 1:04.33; 3. Leah Tessarvich (DAN), 1:07.69; 100 free: 1. Colya Bartholomew (DAN), 55.37; 2. Lydia Smith (WAHS), 59.39; 3. Laila Robertson (WAHS), 1:01.59; 500 free: 1. Caroline Spahr (DAN), 5:41.91; 2. Amy Jarvis (WAHS), 5:42.04; 3. Cecilia Fink (WAHS), 5:55.28; 200 free: 1. Williamsport (Lydia Smith, Isabelle Griswold, Sydney Kelley, Mallory Pardoe), 1:44.07; 100 back: 1. Leah Tessarvich (DAN), 1:07.45; 2. Isabelle Griswold (WAHS), 1:12.14; 3. Ella Meckley (WAHS), 1:14.67; 100 breast: 1. Brenna Ross (DAN), 1:12.44; 2. Sarah Waltz (WAHS), 1:17.87; 3. Joy Zhang (DAN), 1:19.53; 400 free relay: 1. Williamsport (Sydney Kelley, Isabelle Griswold, Lydia Smith, Mallory Pardoe), 3:54.97.
Boys
Danville 86, Williamsport 77
200 medley relay: 1. Williamsport (Justin Fulmer, Sage Koch, Ross Flerlage, Elijah Eck), 1:50.70; 200 free: 1. Kaleb Hause (DAN), 1:59.09; 2. Holden Dent (DAN), 2:10.67; 3. Brodey Persun (WAHS), 2:20.13; 200 IM: 1. Ryan Hause (DAN), 2:12.65; 2. Riley Hockman (WAHS), 2:19.39; 50 free: 1. Matthew Beard (WAHS), 22.42; 2. Justin Reidhammer (DAN), 24.95; 3. Ross Flerlage (WAHS), 2500; 1 meter diving: 1. Jack Beattie (WAHS), 264.50; 2. Renzo Yuasa (DAN), 167.50; 3. Ethan Riedhammer (DAN), 104.35; 100 fly: 1. Luke Stine (DAN), 55.37; 2. Jack Beattie (WAHS), 59.39; 3. Ross Flerlage (WAHS), 59.76; 100 free: 1. Matthew Beard (WAHS), 50.58; 2. Devon Shank (WAHS), 53.92; 3. Justin Riedhammer (DAN), 54.24; 500 free: 1. Holden Dent (WAHS), 5:55.57; 2. Renzo Yuasa (DAN), 6:10.51; 3. Brodey Persun (WAHS), 6:13.35; 200 free: 1. Williamsport (Jack Beattie, Devon Shank, Riley Hockman, Matthew Beard), 1:35.30; 100 back: 1. Kaleb Hause (DAN), 1:00.04; 2. Cole Hasenbalg (DAN), 1:07.90; 3. Devon Shank (WAHS), 1:08.57; 100 breast: 1. Luke Stine (DAN), 1:10.75; 2. Riley Hockman (WAHS), 1:11.42; 3. Sage Koch (WAHS), 1:23.51; 400 free relay: 1. Williamsport (Matthew Beard, Devon Shank, Riley Hockman, Jack Beattie), 3:41.71.