DANVILLE — When his Danville basketball team got out of the gates 2-2 to start the year, Gary Grozier was confident once some on his roster transitioned from a late run in football to the hardwood, the Ironmen would be fine.
It sure looked that way Friday night at the Whitey McCloskey Center when Danville scored a season-high in points for the second consecutive game, rolling Montoursville 73-54 for its ninth win in 10 games. Luke Huron scored a career-high 20 points, draining five of Danville's 11 3-pointers, and three others scored in double figures as the Ironmen built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and controlled it from there.
"That's how we play. We shoot a lot of threes and when they go in, we're pretty good," Huron said after Danville topped its 10 made 3s from Wednesday. "We were able to get a lot of guys involved, and it opened a lot of things up for everyone."
Danville (11-3) stormed to 25 points in the first quarter to build an 11-point lead after eight minutes. The Ironmen hit five 3s in that run, including two from Carson Persing and one each from Ethan Morrison, Huron and Hayden Winn.
Although seven of his players scored in the first quarter, Grozier knew it started at the other end of the floor.
"Everything we do starts on defense," he said. "That is where it has to start for us and it did. We try really, really hard on defense, and anyone who gets the ball, a rebound or a steal, can take it and go."
Take it and go was just what happened the Warriors pulled even at 7-7 only to see the Ironmen tear off a 12-0 run in less than three minutes. Winn scored five points in the surge, and Morrison capped it with a 3 to make it 19-7.
"That run started when we got going on defense," Grozier said.
Danville cooled off a little in the second quarter, and the Warriors (5-11) got within nine at the break. Huron got hot after the intermission, scoring eight in third quarter and seven more in fourth as the Ironmen stretched their lead to as many as 24.
Huron hit consecutive 3s from just in front of Danville's bench in the waning moments of the third quarter to push the lead to 18, the second coming after an offensive rebound. After he let the latter 3 go, his shooting arm hovered above his head in an extended follow-through that called to mind Steph Curry.
"I knew it was going in," Huron said of his fourth three of the night," he said. "That's a pretty good feeling when you get going like that."
Huron's 20 points led Danville. Persing, coming off a 23-point effort against Mifflinburg earlier this week, added 16, while Morrison chipped in 11, and Winn 10.
Shea Ulmer led Montoursville with 15 points, all on 3-pointers, off the bench.
"It took us a little bit to get everyone into basketball mode after football season," said Grozier, whose only loss over the last month was to once-beaten Abington Heights. "We're starting to figure it out and becoming a really good team."
DANVILLE 73, MONTOURSVILLE 54
Montoursville (5-11) 54
Bryce Eberhart 3 0-0 7; Quinn Ranck 2 2-2 10; Shea Ulmer 5 0-0 15; Wyatt Fry 2 0-0 4; Chase Snyder 1 0-0 2; Brayden McCourt 1 0-0 2; Gavin Cott 3 3-4 10; Matthew Conklin 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 5-6 54.
3-point goals: Ulmer 5, Ranck 2, Eberhart, Cott.
Did not score: Tanner Menne, Jimmy Mussina, Todd Crawford.
Danville (11-3) 73
Ethan Morrison 4 2-2 11; Carson Persing 5 2-2 16; Cade Cush 3 2-2 8; Luke Huron 6 3-4 20; Dameon White 3 0-0 6; Hayden Winn 3 1-2 10; Brendan Haas 1 0-1 2. Totals 26 10-13 73.
3-point goals: Huron 5, Persing 4, Morrison, Winn.
Did not score: Carter Heath, Mason Woll, Daniel Walker, Nick Hand, Garrett Hoffman.
Score by quarters
Montoursville;14;15;16;9 — 54
Danville;25;13;22;13 — 73
JV score: Danville 60-51. High scorers: Danville, Walker 21, Hand 18, Heath 15.