COAL TOWNSHIP — Basketball at its core is about who can put the ball in the basket, and, to be quite honest, that’s been a big issue for Danville in its last two games.
So much so, it ended the Ironmen’s season.
Tamaqua found just enough offense in the fourth quarter as Blue Raiders senior guard Brayden Knoblauch scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the Red Raiders’ 48-42 victory over the Ironmen at Shamokin High School.
“The kid made shots, as simple as that,” Danville coach Lenny Smith said. “I think us getting some early offensive charges made us tentative taking the ball to the basket, and we really stagnated at times on offense.”
Offense was a struggle for three quarters for both teams. Tamaqua led just 13-11 at halftime, and until Danville got on track late in the third quarter, both teams had combined for 40 points in the first 22 minutes of game play.
“You know, I think that pace benefitted us more than it did them,” Tamaqua coach Jim Barron said. “(Danville) is a team that can score a bunch of points, and can get up-and-down the court.
“Their spurt in the third quarter came directly from getting us of halfcourt game, and getting up-and-down the court.”
The Blue Raiders led 16-13 on a foul shot by Nick Gregoire with 6:42 left in the third quarter when Danville finally generated some offense. Dante Harward converted on a three-point play to tie the game, and Mavin James scored eight points in a 14-5 spurt that saw James’ 3-pointer fall with 25 seconds left in the quarter to give the Ironmen a 27-21 lead headed to the fourth quarter.
Knoblauch, who averages 17.2 points per game, had just five points on 2-of-10 shooting through the first three quarters, but knocked down a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, which proved to be a harbinger of things to come.
The senior shot 5-of-6 in the fourth quarter, including making all three of his 3-pointers.
“He’s a kid that’s been puking and had the flu all week. I think you could really tell in the first three quarters,” Barron said. “His shot was flat, and he didn’t have a lot of energy at times.
“Fourth quarter, the competitor in him came out, and he wasn’t going to let us lose.”
Knoblauch scored 12 straight Tamaqua points to start the fourth quarter in a 12-3 run that gave the Blue Raiders a 33-30 lead on Knoblauch’s 3-pointer with 4:33 left in the game.
“He shot the ball from pretty deep. We tried to come out over top of those high screens,” Smith said. “He’s really good at taking a one dribble with his left hand and getting his shoot off, which he did tonight.”
Jack Smith knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:26 left in the game to tie it at 33, and the Ironmen had four offensive rebounds in two separate empty trips, plus two missed foul shots with a chance to take the lead, but didn’t.
Danville never recovered.
Lucas Gregoire scored on a putback to give Tamaqua the lead for good with 2:22 left as the Blue Raiders would score nine straight points to push its lead to 42-33 until Danville finally scored again with 45 seconds left in the game.
The Blue Raiders (20-8) advance to face Susquehanna Township, a 64-54 winner over District 2 champion Scranton Prep, on Tuesday in the Round of 16. Danville finishes the season at 20-8.
James scored 15 points to lead the Ironmen, while Harward finished with eight and K.J. Riley chipped in seven points. Lucas Gregoire had 11 points and Nate Boyle had 10 points off the bench for the Blue Raiders.
PIAA CLASS 2A BOYS TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
At Shamokin High School
TAMAQUA 48, DANVILLE 42
Tamaqua (20-8) 48
Brayden Knoblauch 7 3-4 21; Nate Gregoire 0 3-4 3; Lucas Gregoire 5 1-3 11; Barron Stauffenberg 1 0-0 3; Nate Boyle 1 7-8 10. Totals 14 14-19 48.
3-point goals: Knoblauch 4, Stauffenberg, Boyle.
Did not score: Nicko Bollentino, Sean Lavine.
Danville (20-8) 42
K.J. Riley 2 2-4 7; Jagger Dressler 1 0-0 2; Dante Harward 3 2-3 8; Mavin James 6 1-2 15; Jack Smith 1 0-0 3; Colton Sidler 1 2-2 4; Carson Persing 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 7-11 42.
3-point goals: James 2, Riley, Smith, Persing.
Did not score: Mitch Vanden Hueval.
Score by quarters
Tamaqua`10`3`8`27 — 48
Danville`7`4`16`15 — 42