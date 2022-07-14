Danville and Sunbury/Northumberland advanced to the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Region 5 Tournament, which begins today in Dallas.
Danville Post 40 won the Susquehanna Valley/West Branch championship with a 10-2 record, while Sunbury/Norry finished second in the league at 8-4 to qualify for the regional.
Danville opens pool play at 2:30 p.m. today against Greater Pittston of the Wyoming Valley League. Sunbury/Norry follows with a pool play game against Wyoming Valley representative Swoyersville at 5 p.m.
All games are played at Misericordia University's Tambur Field.
Pool play continues through Sunday, with the top two teams from each group advancing to Monday's semifinals.
The championship is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday.
In addition to Danville and Greater Pittston, Pool A includes District 11 runner-up Green Ridge and Wyoming Valley qualifier Plains/Wilkes-Barre.
Sunbury/Norry and Swoyersville are joined in Pool B by District 11 champion Carbondale/Lakeland of District 11 and Wyoming Valley rep Mountain Post.
The Region 5 champion advances to the state tournament in Boyertown from July 23-27. The top two state finishers play in the Mid-Atlantic Regional in Morgantown, W.Va., from Aug. 3-7.
The American Legion World Series is set for Aug. 11-16 in Shelby, N.C.
PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN LEGION
REGION 5 BASEBAL TOURNAMENT
At Tambur Field, Misericordia University
Teams
Pool A: Green Ridge, District 11; Danville, Susquehanna Valley/West Branch; Greater Pittston, Wyoming Valley; Plains/Wilkes-Barre, Wyoming Valley
Pool B: Carbondale/Lakeland, District 11; Sunbury/Northumberland, Susquehanna Valley/West Branch; Mountain Post, Wyoming Valley; Swoyersville, Wyoming Valley
Schedule
Today
Carbondale/Lakeland vs. Mountain Post, 9:30 a.m.
Green Ridge vs. Plains/Wilkes-Barre, 12 p.m.
Danville vs. Greater Pittston, 2:30 p.m.
Sunbury/Northumberland vs. Swoyersville, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Carbondale/Lakeland vs. Sunbury/Northumberland, 9:30 p.m.
Plains/Wilkes-Barre vs. Greater Pittston, 12 p.m.
Mountain Post vs. Swoyersville, 2:30 p.m.
Danville vs. Green Ridge, 5 p.m.
Sunday
Green Ridge vs. Greater Pittston, 9:30 p.m.
Carbondale/Lakeland vs. Swoyersville, 12 p.m.
Sunbury/Northumberland vs. Mountain Post, 2:30 p.m.
Danville vs. Plains/Wilkes-Barre, 5 p.m.
Monday
Pool B first place vs. Pool A second place, 2 p.m.
Pool A first place vs. Pool B second place, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Championship, 3 p.m.