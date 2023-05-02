LEWISBURG — Danville outscored Lewisburg by seven goals in the second half to break open Tuesday's Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrosse League game and remain unbeaten in league play with a 14-5 victory.
The Ironmen (12-2 overall, 8-0 CSGLL) led 4-2 at halftime before breaking out. The junior class did much of the damage in the win with Addison Reidle topping the effort with five goals and Addy Palm adding four of her own. Jera Strony scored two goals and passed a game-high four assists. Kaitlyn Gabel saved seven shots in the win.
Ella Koontz finished with two goals for Lewisburg (8-4, 6-1), while Serena DeCosmo, Callie Hoffman, and Elsa Fellon scored the others. Izzy Wood had eight saves in the loss.