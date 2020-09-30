DANVILLE — Rory Leiberman won in 17:23, topping teammate Nick Krohn by 42 seconds, as Danville took seven of the top eight spots in boys cross-country Tuesday on the way to an 18-45 win over Bloomsburg in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover race.
Josh Woodley was third for the Panthers, and the Ironmen’s next three of Gavin Fry, Jonah Weaver and Adam Gallo — who were fourth through sixth, respectively — sealed the big win.
On the girls side, the Ironmen won 15-48 after grabbing the top six places. Coyla Bartholomew finished in 20:15 to lead Danville, and Grace Petrick (20:53) also broke 21 minutes for the Ironmen.
BOYS
Danville 18, Bloomsburg 45
1. Rory Leiberman (D) 17:23; 2. Nick Krohn (D) 18:05; 3. Josh Woodley (B) 18:14; 4. Gavin Fry (D) 18:18; 5. Jonah Weaver (D) 18:40; 6. Adam Gallo (D) 18:49; 9. Connor Yost (B) 19:57; 10. Coby Walmsley (B) 20:02; 11. Adam McGinley (B) 20:03; 15. Ronan Serano (B) 20:43.
GIRLS
Danville 15, Bloomsburg 48
1. Coyla Bartholomew (D) 20:15; 2. Grace Petrick (D) 20:53; 3. Victoria Bartholomew (D) 21:26; 4. Bella Johns (D) 21:50; 5. Jedda Levy (D) 22:23; 7. Myah Stackhouse (B) 23:23; 8. Rebecca Mensch (B) 23:48; 11. Adrianna Howell (B) 26:51; 13. Maci Stackhouse (B) 27:56; 14. Maggie Hostler (B) 28:29.
n Lewisburg sweeps
Midd-West
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragon boys and girls defeated the Mustangs by scores of 15-50 because Midd-West did not have five runners in either race.
Jacob Hess won the boys race in 16:25 for Lewisburg, 30 seconds ahead of teammate — and brother — Thomas Hess, who was the runner-up. Calvin Bailey placed third in 17:02. Aiden Aitkins was 12th for the Mustangs in 19:51.
On the girls side, Samantha Wakeman won in 21:20, five seconds ahead of a group of five Lewisburg teammates. Lydia Bowersox finished seventh in 21:47 to lead Midd-West.
BOYS
Lewisburg 15, Midd-West 50
1. Jacob Hess (L) 16:25; 2. Thomas Hess (L) 16:55; 3. Calvin Bailey (L) 17:02; 4. Gianluca Perrone (L) 17:13; 5. Bryce Ryder (L) 17:14; 12. Aiden Aitkins (MW) 19:51.
GIRLS
Lewisburg 15, Midd-West 50
1. Samantha Wakeman (L) 21:20; 2. Sarah Mahoney (L) 21:25; 3. Hannah Mirshahi (L) 21:25; 4. Olivia Beattie (L) 21:25; 5. Maggie Daly (L) 21:25; 7. Lydia Bowersox (MW) 21:47; 16. Emma Shellenberger (MW) 24:43; 18. Kirsten Stauffer (MW) 25:27.
n Warrior Run boys, girls
top Mifflinburg
MIFFLINBURG — Lauren Trapani won the girls race by nearly three minutes to help the Defenders defeat the Wildcats 15-49.
Warrior Run had the top six finishers on the girls side. Marissa Allen led Mifflinburg with a seventh-place finish in 22:25.
On the boys side, the Defenders claimed three of the top four spots on the way to a 22-33 win. Caden Dufrene (17:50) and Andrew Adams (18:18) were the top two finishers overall, and lead Warrior Run to the win.
Eli Erickson was third in 18:36 for Mifflinburg.
BOYS
Warrior Run 22, Mifflinburg 33
1. Caden Dufrene (WR) 17:50; 2. Andrew Adams (WR) 18:18; 3. Eli Erickson (M) 18:36; 4. Jason Wood (WR) 19:14; 5. Daniel Walter (M) 19:15; 6. Daniel Reimer (M) 19:30; 7. Spencer Fogelman (WR) 19:32; 8. Liam Boyer (WR) 19:57; 9. Izaak Grodotzke (M) 20:46; 10. Harrison Abram (M) 20:47.
GIRLS
Warrior Run 15, Mifflinburg 49
1. Lauren Trapani (WR) 19:21; 2. Alanna Ranck (WR) 22:17; 3. Sage Dunkleberger (WR) 22:17; 4. Michaela Majcher (WR) 22:18; 5. Sienna Dunkleberger (WR) 22:18; 7. Marissa Allen (M) 22:25; 9. Emma Hyder (M) 24:35; 11. Kaylee Swartzlander (M) 25:58; 12. Elaine Oberheim (M) 27:58; 13. Kendall Houtz (M) 27:59.