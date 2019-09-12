DANVILLE — Danville boys and girls cross-country swept both meets on Tuesday, but it wasn’t easy.
The girls needed sixth runner Bella Johns to place ahead of Williamsport’s sixth runner to earn tiebreaker victory in the 28-28 tie with the Millionaires. The girls also beat Mount Carmel, 19-37.
On the boys side, Danville beat Williamsport 26-29 and Mount Carmel, 20-43.
Boys
Danville 26, Williamsport 29
Danville 20, Mount Carmel 43
Williamsport 19, Mount Carmel 42
1. Henry Lyon (W), 16:50; 2. Krystof Lapotsky (MCA), 17:34; 3. Eli Zakarian (D), 18:08; 4. Rory Leiberman (D) 18:16; 5. Ethan Holcomb (W) 18:20; 6. Owen McMahon (W), 18:29; 7. Nick Krohn (D) 18:40; 8. Evan Klinger (D) 18:45; 9. Cole Hasenbalg (D) 18:56; 10. Cody Spiegel (W) 19:01; 11. Gavin Fury (W) 19:14; 15. Derek Lawler (MCA), 21:22; 18. Peter Long (MCA) 21:36; 33. Anthony Stutzcavage (MCA) 23:24; 35. Tyler Weinhofer (MCA) 24:16.
Girls
Danville 28, Williamsport 28 (Dan wins by tie breaker)
Danville 19, Mount Carmel 37
Williamsport 22, Mount Carmel 34
1. Lydia Smith (W) 21:03; 2. Caroline Fletcher (MCA) 22:03; 3. Emma Mikita (Dan) 22:20; 4. Colya Bartholomew (Dan) 22:35; 5. Emily Hayle (W) 23:19; 6. Ellie Fisher (W) 23:37; 7. Olivia Huron (D) 23:40; 8. Katie Brue (W) 23:41; 9. Rachel Buzini (D) 24:10; 10. Lenna Warden (D), 24:15; 11. Molly Petrucci (MCA) 24:16; 12. Kolbi Krebs (MCA) 24:36; 13. Bella Johns (D) 24:50; 14. Claudia Morris (MCA) 25:16; 15. Alexa Radalsiki (W) 25:25; 17. Valeria Mangipane (MCA) 25:36.