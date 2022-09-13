WILLIAMSPORT — The Danville boys and girls cross-country teams swept a tri-meet from Hughesville, Bloomsburg and Williamsport.
Danville wasn't challenged by Bloomsburg (15-50) or Hughesville (15-49), but need Nathan Girmay to beat a Williamsport runner to claim the meet with the Millionaires, 26-29.
On the girls side, Danville beat Williamsport (15-48), Hughesville (16-43) and Bloomsburg (21-47).
Rory Leiberman won the boys race for Danville in 17:08, while Dane Spahr finished third in 17:52.
Bloomsburg's Maizy Aikey won the girls race in 19:44, but Victoria Bartholomew (21:01), Bella Johns (21:54), Hannah Barthlomew (22:13) and Lauren Benfer (22:15) finished two through five for the Ironmen.
Boys
Danville 26, Williamsport 29
Danville 15, Hughesville 49
Danville 15, Bloomsurg 50
Williamsport 15, Hughesville 45
Williamsport 15, Bloomsburg 50
Hughesville 15, Bloomsburg 49
1. Rory Leiberman, Dan, 17:08; 2.Ethan Holcomb, Will, 17:24; 3. Dane Spahr, Dan, 17:52. 4. Holden Furey, Will, 18:05; 5. Patrick Nardy, W, 18:21; 6. Owen Carone, Dan, 18:25; 7. Jonah Weaver, Dan, 18:26; 8. Pence Keisser, W, 18:28; 9. Nathaniel Girmay, Dan, 19:00; 10. Cashlin Rogers, W, 19:06; 12. Camden Fetterman, Hugh, 19:41; 15. Caiden Puderbaugh, Hugh, 20:30; 16. Jedidiah Abernathy, Hugh, 20:47; 17. Quinn Draper, Hugh, 21:00; 19. Brady Morgan, Hugh, 21:47; 28. Aiden Derr, Bloom, 24:28; 36. Forrest Peters, Bloom, 30:47.
Girls
Danville 15, Williamsport 45
Danville 16, Hughesville 43
Danville 21, Bloomsburg 47
Hughesville 17, Williamsport 44
Bloomsburg 13, Williamsport 30
Hughesville 20, Bloomsburg 43
1. Maizy Aikey, Bloom, 19:44; 2. Victoria Bartholomew, Dan, 21;01; 3. Bella Johns, Dan, 21:54; 4. Hannah Bartholomew, Dan, 22:13; 5. Lauren Benfer, Dan, 22:15; 6. Vivan Draper, Hugh, 22:39; 7. Thea Sommer, Dan, 22:42; 8. Katie Miller, Hugh, 23:02; 10. Grace Fortin, Hugh, 24:03; 11. Arielle Finnegan, Hugh, 24:30; 12. Linah Benmirk, Will, 24:49; 13. Anna Harstead, Will, 25:13; 16. Alissa Heffman, Hugh, 25:29; 19. Kathryn Stea, Will, 26:05.9; 20. Bella Gehron, Will, 26:15; 21. Nadia Kelchner, Will, 26:19; 30. Adrianna Howell, Bloom, 29:12; 31. Sydney Schroeder, Bloom, 30:21; 35. Chloe Temple, Bloom, 32:31.