BLOOMSBURG — Danville's boys and girls cross country teams swept the NEPA Invitational at Bloomsburg University with Dane Spahr leading three Ironmen boys to finish in the top 10.
Spahr, a junior, edged Milton junior Ryan Bickhart for the overall title, winning in 16:31.80, just ahead of Bickhart's 16:44.60. Selinsgrove's Derick Blair was fourth, while Shikellamy's Tim Gale was sixth. Danville's Nathaniel Girmay and Jonah Weaver rounded out the top 10 for the Ironmen.
Danville easily won the boys title with 43 points, well ahead of runner-up Hughesville (128). Selinsgrove was third in the team race.
In the girls race, Danville put two runners in the top 10 scorers and its five scoring runnings finished in the top 35 as the Ironmen edge Saint Mary's by one point (76-77) to claim the team title.
Victoria Bartholomew was Danville's top finisher, seventh overall, with Alivia Shen 12th overall to lead the Ironmen.
Shikellamy Bri Hennett was fourth overall in 18:57, just behind Saint Mary's sophomore Gabby Pistner, who won in 18:44.1. Lewisburg freshman Baylee Espinosa was fifth overall (19:04.4), just ahead of Southern Columbia's Kate Moncavage (19:12.10).
NEPA Invitational
Bloomsburg University
BOYS
Team: 1. Danville, 43; 2. Hughesville, 128; 3. Selinsgrove, 132; 4. Saint Mary's, 134; 5. Blue Mountain, 148; 6. Towanda, 170; 7. Shikellamy, 188; 8. Milton, 218; 9. Shamokin, 225; 10. Hazleton, 235; 11. Dallas, 248; 12. Northwest, 260; 13. Central Mountain, 318; 14. North Schuylkill 240; 15. Warrior Run, 358; 16. Mifflinburg, 441; 17. Sullivan County, 454.
Top 10 and Locals in top 50
1. Dane Spahr, Danville, 16:31.8; 2. Ryan Bickhart, Milton, 16:44.60; 3. Oliver Heintzeman, Northwest, 16:48; 4. Derick Blair, Selinsgrove, 17:00.9; 5. Justin Williams, North Schuylkill, 17:03.20; 6. Tim Gale, Shikellamy, 17:06.8; 7. Weston Fry, Montoursville, 17:07.3; 8. Bryce Phillips, Dallas, 17:08.1; 9. Nathaniel Girmay, Danville, 17:09.3; 10. Jonah Weaver, Danville, 17;14.6; 11. Rex Farr, Milton, 17:15.7; 13. Owen Crane, Danville, 17:21.8; 16. Wyatt Brady, Danville, 17:29.3; 19. Kris Kalbarchick, Mount Carmel, 17:30.5; 22. Gabriel Schaeffer, Selinsgrove, 17:44.7; 25. Tyler Kerstetter, Shamokin, 17:55.3; 27. Anden Aitkins, Midd-West, 18:00.8; 32. Zachary Wentz, Selinsgrove, 18:04.20; 34. Michael Andretta, Selinsgrove, 18:06.4; 36. Noah Kerstetter, Shamokin, 18:16.7; 37. Ben Hummel, Midd-West, 18:21.5; 38. Mason Cianflone, Shikellamy, 18:26.2; 42 Jude Sterling, Milton, 18:35.8; 45. Adam Gallo, Danvlle, 18:41.3; 47 Aiden Hoffman, Warrior Run, 18:49.2; 28. Owen Amato, Shamokin, 18:50.6.
GIRLS
Team: 1. Danville 76; 2 Saint Mary's 77; 3, Lewisburg 93; 4. Dallas, 112; 5. Warrior Run, 116; 6. Shikellamy, 155; 7. Hughesville, 169; 8. Central Mountain, 216; 9. Milton 225; 10. Hazleton, 227; 11. Towanda, 278; 12. Montoursville, 299.
Top 10 and Locals in top 50
1. Gabby Pistner, Saint Mary's, 18:44.1; 2. Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 18:47.4; 3. Madison Hedglin, Dallas, 18:49.6; 4. Bri Hennett, Shikellamy, 19:57.0; 5. Baylee Espinosa, Lewisburg, 19:04.4; 6. Kate Moncavage, Southern Columbia, 19:12.1; 7. Victoria Bartholomew, Danville, 19:17.1; 8. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 19:38.2; 9. Alanna Jacob, Lewisburg, 19:45.8; 10. Abbey Wolfe, Central Mountaun, 19:58.6; 12. Alivia Shen, Danville, 20:08.7; 14. Sage Dunkelberger, Warrior Run, 20:10.7; 17. Jenna Binney, Lewisburg, 20:17.8; 18. Olivia Solomon, Shikellamy, 20:18.8; 20. Hannah Bartholomew, Danville, 20:30.6; 21. Haley Conner, Southern Columbia, 20:36.4; 22. Jayden Mather, Milton, 20:38.9; 24. Lauren Benfer, Danville, 20:48.7; 27. Maya Sak, Lewisburg, 20:56.9; 28. Emily Rumberger, Shamokin, 21:01.9; 30. Sienna Dunkelberger, Warrior Run, 21:06.9; 32. Keiara Shaffer, Warrior Run, 21:13; 34. Claire DeFrene, Warrior Run, 21:25.5; 35. Bella Johns, Danville, 21:34.1; 39. Jilly Deivert, Shikellamy, 21:49.4; 40. Alexis Bressi, Shamokin, 21:53.0; 41. Thea Sommer, Danville, 22:01.6; 42. Kelsey Hoffman, Warrior Run, 22:08.9; 43. Emma East, Milton, 22:09.7; 47. Lillian Wertz, Warrior Run, 22:34.9; 50. Heather Cecco, Southern Columbia, 22:41.2.