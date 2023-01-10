DANVILLE — Alivia Shen won two individual events, and swam the anchor leg on two winning relays as the Danville girls rolled to a 120-49 victory over Bloomsburg at the Danville Area Community Center on Tuesday.
On the boys side, Ryan Hause and Jimmy Zhang each won two individual events and swam on two winning relays as the Danville beat the Panthers, 105-43.
Shen won the 100 freestyle (58.88 seconds) and 200 freestyle (2:07.22), while anchoring the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays for the Ironmen. Brenna Ross won the 50 freestyle in 25.29, and swam on two winning relays — the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.
The Danville girls won 10 of 12 of events in the dual meet. Alexis Snover placed second in diving for the Ironmen.
Hause won the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke, while swimming legs on the winning 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
Zhang was on the same winning relay teams, while winning the 200 individual medley and the 100 freestyle. Gavin Holocombe led a Danville sweep of the diving event.
Girls
Danville 120, Bloomsburg 49
200 medley relay: Danville (Anna Hummel, Ingrid McElroy, Hannah Bartholomew, Alivia Shen), 2:02.66; 200 freestyle: Shen (D), 2:07.22; Ella Hummel (D); Ava Ross (D); 200 IM: McElroy (D), 2:22.97; Victoria Bartholomew (D); Brooke Fagan (B); 50 freestyle: Brenna Ross (D), 25.29; Adrianna Howell (B); Inseo Kwon (D); Diving: Reagan Flick (B), 186.75; Alexis Snover (D); Lauren Barnes (B); 100 butterfly: Annabell Reck (B), 1:00.99; McElroy (D); Delaney Bloom (D); 100 freestyle: Shen (D), 58.88; Howell (B); E. Hummel (D); 500 freestyle: A. Hummel (D), 6:06.97; Maya Hasenbalg (D); Callie Maclay (B); 200 freestyle relay: Danville (Ross, H. Bartholomew, V. Bartholomew, Shen), 1:47.61; 100 backstroke: V. Bartholomew (D), 1:10.74; A. Hummel (D); Fagan (B); 100 breaststroke: Ross (D), 1:05.39; Reck (B); A. Ross (D); 400 freestyle relay: Danville (McElroy, V. Bartholomew, Hasenbalg, B. Ross), 4:11.19.
Boys
Danville 105, Bloomsburg 43
200 medley relay: Danville (Jackson Blansfield, Ryan Hause, Jimmy Zhang, Liam Liotta), 1:53.9; 200 freestyle: Ryan Hauer (B), 1:57.81; Liotta (D); Connor Fitzgerald (D); 200IM: Zhang (D), 2:11.77; Julian Hardin (D); Amaro Galliani (B); 50 freestyle: Dillyn Reibsome (B), 24.66; Blansfield (D); Richard Brown (D); Diving: Gavin Holocombe (D), 192.45; Grant Facktor (D); Ethan Reidhammer (D); 100 butterfly: Hause (D), 52.9; Hardin (D); 100 freestyle: Zhang (D) 52.36; Reibsome (B); Blansfield (D); 500 freestyle: Hauer (B), 5:22.86; 200 freestyle relay: Bloomsburg (Galliani, Jaden Nguyen, Hauer, Reibsome), 1:52.55; 100 backstroke: Hause (D), 54.12; R. Brown (D); Donte Brown (D); 100 breastroke: Fitzgerald (D), 1:19.01; Galliani (B); 400 freestyle relay: Danville (Hause, Liotta, Blansfield, Zhang), 3:41.65.