MILTON — Wins by Paige Kupas and Cara Bohner in singles play and a sweep of doubles matches carried Danville to a pair of 4-1 wins over Milton in girls tennis Wednesday.
The Ironmen overcame a win by Milton’s Hannah Seebold at first singles in each match. Seebold dropped just one game in each match for the Black Panthers (7-8).
Kupas defeated Haley Seebold 6-1, 6-2 and 6-2, 6-2, at second singles, while Bohner lost just two games in two matches.
Danville’s doubles teams of Paige Holcombe and Sarah Bhanushalli, and Kyra Welliver and Jordan Brookhart posted two wins apiece.
Danville 4, Milton 1
Singles
Hannah Seebold (M) def. Mariana Anabar 6-0, 6-1; Paige Kupas (D) def. Haley Seebold 6-1, 6-2; Cara Bohner (D) def. Lucy Bower 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Paige Holcombe/Sarah Bhanushalli (D) def. Kenzie Counsil/Brooklyn Wade 6-0, 6-0; Kyra Welliver/Jordan Brookhart (D) def. Maddy Chappell/Alana Stamm 6-4, 6-1.
Danville 4, Milton 1
Singles
Han. Seebold (M) def. Anabar 6-1, 6-0; Kupas (D) def. Hal. Seebold 6-2, 6-2; Bohner (D) def. Payton Ritter 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
Holcombe/Bhanushalli (D) def. Counsil/Wade 6-2, 6-1; Welliver/Brookhart (D) def. Chappell/Stamm 6-3, 6-2.