WILLIAMSPORT — The No. 3-seeded team of Sarah Bhanushali and Mehak Kortu of Danville won three straight-set matches to advance to Monday's semifinals in the District 4 doubles tournament at Williamsport High School.
The Ironmen team will face the No. 2-seed Kylie Kilgore and Annaka Brubaker of Hughesville in the semifinals. The other semifinal pits top-seed Kara Mann and Alaina Marchinoi of Montoursville against the No. 4-seed Riley Noss and Brady McNamara of Central Columbia.
The semifinals and final will be Monday starting at 3 p.m. at Central PA Tennis Club in South Williamsport.
The Blue Jays' squad was the lone team of the top four seeds that were challenged on the day. After beating Brooklyn Wade and Madelyn Nicholas of Milton in the first round straight sets, Noss and McNamara needed three sets to beat a team from Jersey Shore and a team from Loyalsock in the quarterfinals.
The No. 8-seeded team from Lewisburg — Grace Bruckhart and Elsa Fellon — won its opening match, 6-3, 6-2 over Taylor Shanon and Bekah Rosario of Muncy. They dropped their next match to the Hughesville team of Breanna Bobak and Destini Flowers in straight sets.
There were only two other teams from the area that won first-round matches. The Danville team of Ella Dewald and Amelia Benjamin beat Lainey Alderfer and Katey Calaman of Towanda, 6-3, 6-0. Dewald and Benjamin then fell to the top seeds in the second round.
The Selinsgrove team of Evelyn Hostetter and Alexia Joiner beat Addison Hill and Angela Benite of North Penn-Liberty in the first dound, 7-5, 6-4. Hostetter and Joiner fell to the second seed in the second round in straight sets.
Saturday at Williamsport H.S.
First round
No. 1-seed Kara Mann-Alaina Marchinoi (Montoursville) def Adelyn Dawes-Emma Gallou (St. John Neumann), 6-1, 6-0; Ella Dewald-Amelia Benjamin (Danville) def. Lainey Alderfer-Katey Calaman (Towanda), 6-3, 6-0; Breanna Bobak-Destini Flowers (Hughesville) def. Anela Lyman-Lauren Baker (Bloomsburg), 6-4, 6-2; No. 8-seed Grace Bruckhart-Elsa Fellon (Lewisburg) def. Taylor Shanon-Bekah Rosario (Muncy), 6-3, 6-2; No. 5-seed Anna Hall-Nora Bowes (Loyalsock) def. Eden Miller-Alaina Liesenfeld (Selinsgrove), N/A; Livy Harvey-Olivia Jackson (South Williamsport) def. Samantha Guyer-Summer Drick (Montgomery), 6-3, 6-4; Celia Shemory-Ella Gerst (Jersey Shore) def. Marissa Griess-Martina Bradford (Northeast Bradford), 6-0, 6-0; No. 4-seed Riley Noss-Brady McNamara (Central Columbia) def Brooklyn Wade-Madelyn Nicholas (Milton), 6-1, 6-4; No. 3 Sarah Bhanushali-Mehak Kotru (Danville) def. Jocelyn Stroud-Alyse Bass (Towanda), 6-1, 6-1; Izzy Dadzie-Chloe Kennedy (Loyalsock) def. Katelyn Good-Erin Delijanovan (Montoursville), 6-3, 6-2; Alyssa Krepinevich-Chevelle Bauman (Muncy) def. Reyna Kirick-Morgan Traver (Miff), 6-0, 6-0; Sloan Wooten-Falin Reynolds (Montgomery); def. No. 6-seed Eve Jackson-Sadie Stahl (South Williamsport), 6-2, 6-4; No. 7-seed Mya Coyne-Erin Lee (Bloomsburg) def. Serena DeCosmo-Katelyn Beers (Lewisburg), 6-2, 6-0; Breanna Porter-Addison Koch (Jersey Shore) def. Logan Hamilton-Laynie Labarron (Cowanesque Valley), 6-4, 6-2; Evelyn Hostetter-Alexia Joiner (Selinsgrove) def. Addison Hill-Angela Benitez (North Penn-Liberty), 7-5, 6-4; No. 2-seed Kylie Kilgore-Annaka Brubaker (Hughesville) def. Claudia Brindisi-Abigail Twiddy (Central Columbia), 6-3, 6-2.
Second round
Mann-Marchioni def. Dewald-Benjamin, 6-1, 6-2; Bobak-Flowers def. Bruckhart-Fellon, 6-3, 6-4; Hall-Bowes def. Harvey-Jackson, N/A; Noss-McNamara def. Shemory-Gerst, 6-1, 6-7, 6-1; Bhanushali-Kotru def. Dadzie-Kennedy, 6-2, 6-3; Wooten-Reynolds def. Krepinevich-Bauman, 6-1, 6-3; Porter-Koch def. Coyne-Lee, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; Kilgore-Brubaker def. Hostetter-Joiner, 6-0, 6-2.
Quarterfinals
Mann-Marchioni def. Bobak-Flowers, 6-2, 6-0; Noss-McNamara def. Hall-Bowes, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4; Bhanushali-Kotru def. Wooten-Reynolds, 6-1, 6-2; Kilgore-Brubaker def. Porter-Koch, 6-2, 6-1.