MILTON — One of things that the pandemic took away the past two summers was the District 4 Football All-Star game.
COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 games.
The District 4 football all-star game was previously sponsored by the South Williamsport Lions Club and played at South Williamsport High School, originally late in November, and then moved to the summer.
With two years of games canceled, the District 4 Football Coaches Association knew they had to find a way to bring it back.
“We talked in January when we started having our meeting that we really needed to bring this game back,” said Phil Davis, Milton coach and the South coach for the all-star game. “We really started planning for it, and really got some great sponsors.”
The North All-Stars are sponsored by UMPC, while the South All-Stars are sponsored by Geisinger. The game is set for 7 p.m. at Danville High School and will be telecast on Service Electric TV-8.
Danville has three players on the South roster. Jesse Davis, Gabe Benjamin and Colin Findura will play at Ironmen Stadium one final time on Friday night.
The biggest reason to bring back the game is the reaction of the players. Over the years, one of the biggest takeaways from the District 4 all-star game has been how much the players enjoy it.
“When coach (John) Darrah came to us a couple of months ago, when were still in school, we didn’t hesitate, we said yes right away,” said Mount Carmel’s Pedro Feliciano, who will run track and field at Bloomsburg University.
Shikellamy’s Kaden Hoffman, who will play football at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, added: “It’s a chance to play with your friends and a chance to play with the rivals.”
The neatest thing about practice on Wednesday at Milton High School is to see the interaction between Southern Columbia and Mount Carmel or Shikellamy and Selinsgrove or Milton and Warrior Run, high school rivals who get to play together.
Seniors that battled, trash talked and struggled as rivals for four seasons come together in their final scholastic football game for one final chance for Friday night glory.
“It’s great for the kids. I really think it was important that we bring it back, because it’s one last chance for a lot of these kids to play football. They are going off to college or just playing a different sport in college,” Davis said. “A lot of these guys may be rivals, but after the season they are friends, and you can tell they are close.”
Don’t be fooled, either. The coaches enjoy it as well. Davis, who assisted former Central Columbia coach Scott Dennis in the 2019 game, uses it as a chance to get to know some players he’s only seen on tape.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to just to get know some of these kids that we’ve played against the past couple of years,” Davis said. “I just try and make it loose and fun. You don’t really have to do a lot of coaching with these kids; they’re pretty good.”