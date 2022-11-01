MILTON — Daniel Hartzell ended nearly two hours of scoreless soccer and extended Danville's season by at least two games with one swing of his foot Tuesday.
The junior striker drilled his 20th goal of the season in the second overtime period to lift the Ironmen past Midd-West in a District 4 Class 2A semifinal at Milton's Alumni Stadium.
"It was great to get that ball in the goal,” said Hartzell. “No one wanted to go to (penalty kicks), so it was just a great relief to finally break through and get a goal."
Both teams had their chances — 25 shot on goal, to be exact — but nobody was able to break through before Hartzell. Players slipped, wide-open nets were missed, and last-line defenders made desperation saves.
The action didn't suggest the game was destined for overtime. A major reason it remained scoreless through regulation time was Danville senior goalkeeper Evan Haas, who made some acrobatic saves. He finished with 13 saves.
“He’s probably one of the best keepers in the state, I’d say,” said Hartzell. “He made a couple of stops I don’t think any keeper in our district or state could have made. He’s the real MVP.”
The sixth-seeded Mustangs (12-8-1) were without defender Evan Leitzel for most of the contest, as he re-aggravated a leg injury early on in the first half.
Midd-West coach Mark Ferster said it was unfortunate that Leitzel went down and that the team's game plan changed due to the injury. Still, the Mustangs forged a 13-12 advantage in shots on goal, and they had far more corner kicks (7-1).
“I guess it’s a little bit who dug a little deeper,” said Ferster. “It’s unfortunate that, you know, one of us is going home.”
The second-seeded Ironmen (15-4) advanced to the district final and also qualified for the state playoffs. They will face No. 1 Lewisburg (17-1-1), which won the teams' regular-season meeting 2-1 on Oct. 5, with Alfred Romano and Reese Diffenderfer scoring for the Green Dragons. Romano had two goals Tuesday in their 5-0 quarterfinal win over Warrior Run.
Danville coach Brian Dressler lamented missed opportunities in their first game against Lewisburg, saying his players ran out of gas due to the unseasonably hot weather.
“If we play our game and play the way we can, we can play with them,” said Dressler.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL
At Milton H.S.
DANVILLE 1, MIDD-WEST 0 (2OT)
Second Overtime
D-Daniel Hartzell, 113:42.
Shots: MW 13-12. Corners: MW 7-1. Saves: Midd-West 6 (Cole Keister); Danville 13 (Evan Haas).