DANVILLE — Mariana Arnabar and Paige Kupas battled for wins in the top two singles matches to preserve Danville’s 5-0 sweep of Mifflinburg in girls tennis action Monday.
Arnabar won a 6-3, 6-1 match over the Wildcats’ Abby Underhill at first singles. Kupas prevailed 6-2, 6-3 over Kiara Gilroy at second singles.
Paige Holcombe and Sarah Bhanushali had to staunch a second-set rally by Amber Leitzel and Kylie Vasbinder to win 6-1, 6-3.
Danville 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
Mariana Arnabar (D) def. Abby Underhill 6-3, 6-1; Paige Kupas (D) def. Kiara Gilroy 6-2, 6-3; Cara Bohner (D) def. Rockell Keister 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
Paige Holcombe/Sarah Bhanushali (D) def. Amber Leitzel/Kylie Vasbinder 6-1, 6-3; Kyra Welliver/Jordan Brookhart (D) def. Sylvia Rishel/Tayah Lamey 6-1, 6-1.
n Montoursville 4,
Lewisburg 1
LEWISBURG — Bekah Vance posted a strong win at second singles for Lewisburg.
Vance downed Montoursville’s Alex McKerna, 6-1, 6-0, for the Green Dragons’ team point.
Becca Brown’s rally at third singles fell short of forcing a third set for Lewisburg (1-7).
Montoursville 4, Lewisburg 1
Singles
Lydia Barbour (M) def. Hannah Castellan 6-1, 6-1; Bekah Vance (L) def. Alex McKerna 6-1 6-0; Jill Fitzwater (M) def. Becca Brown 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
Madison Holland/Rei Saar (M) def. Liv Manner/Ayra Tufail 6-2, 6-1; Maddie Adams/Libby McNamara (M) def. Audrey Harer/Sofia Waughen, 6-2, 6-2.
n Central Columbia 4,
Milton 1
MILTON — Hannah Seebold’s win at first singles was all Milton could muster.
Seebold downed Central Columbia’s Tessa Gill, 6-1, 6-0. The Black Panthers (4-3) won eight other games.
Central Columbia 4, Milton 1
Singles
Hannah Seebold (M) def. Tessa Gill 6-1, 6-0; Emma Kelchner (CC) def. Payton Ritter 6-1, 6-2; Adrianna Rakauskas (CC) def. Lucy Bower 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Isabelle McHugh/Megan Minnig (CC) def. Kenzie Counsil/Brooklyn Wade 6-2, 6-1; Abby Paternostro/Grace Roberts (CC) def. Maddy Chappell/Alana Stamm 6-2, 6-0.