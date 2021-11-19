DANVILLE — When Montoursville began to bottle up Danville's rushing attack Friday, Madden Patrick threw the Ironmen a lifeline.
Four of them, actually.
The freshman quarterback, who didn't know until game day that he would be starting the District 4 Class 3A championship game, threw four touchdown passes to fuel Danville's 35-28 come-from-behind victory for a second consecutive crown.
"We knew Madden was ready," said Ironmen coach Mike Brennan. "He took all the (practice) reps in the course of the week and was prepared. He's had a lot of reps through the course of the year, and our kids have total confidence in him. They rallied around him."
Patrick, who made six regular-season starts in place of injured junior Zach Gordon, was pressed into action Friday as Gordon was sidelined with an illness.
Patrick was leaned on from the get-go, throwing two scoring passes to Carson Persing in the final 61 seconds of the first half to erase a 14-7 deficit. He then gunned a pair of second-half TDs to Aaron Johnson to build a 35-21 lead.
Patrick finished 11-of-20 for 159 yards with four scores and no interceptions.
"We know how good Madden is. He's shows us in practice; he throws the ball very well," said Persing. "We were very confident knowing that he was under center. We didn't have any doubts; we just had to show out.
"He showed a lot of people what he's made of, and what he can do."
Montoursville, which finished the season 7-6, scored to pull within 35-28 with 3:00 remaining in the game. The Warriors burned their timeouts and forced a Danville punt from near midfield with just less than a minute to play. Isaiah Fenner tried to make a play with the punted ball near his 10-yard line, but he fumbled it to Ironmen junior linebacker Mason Raup.
Danville ran out the final 46 seconds.
"I was expecting to have to go out on defense and play some soft pass defense to prevent a drive because they had no timeouts left," Raup said. "I was confident either way, but that definitely helped seal the deal."
The Ironmen (8-4) earned a first-round state playoff date with Neumann-Goretti, a 26-21 winner over North Schuylkill, next week at a time and site to be announced.
Danville fell behind 7-0 early Friday when Patrick lost the handle on the ball mid-swing pass and Montoursville's Brayden Brown recovered at the Warriors 32. On third-and-11, Maddix Dalena beat man coverage with a high-arcing pass down the left sideline to Marco Pulizzi for a 69-yard touchdown.
The lead remained unchanged until the Ironmen's first snap of the second quarter, which Stauffer broke 84 yards for a tie. It was the first of four consecutive scoring drives after the Ironmen started with the fumble and two punts.
After the Warriors drove 60 yards in 14 plays to regain the lead with a 7-yard pass from Dalena to Brown, the Ironmen turned the game upside down. Patrick was 3-for-3 on the ensuing drive, opening with a 23-yard post pattern to Persing that put the junior over 1,000 receiving yards for the season and 3,000 for his career.
Persing then threw a 37-yard flanker pass to Hayden Winn to the red zone that set up his own 5-yard scoring catch from Patrick with 1:01 left in the half.
Danvile's Sam Meloy recovered a fumble on the ensuing kick, and, two Patrick passes later, the Ironmen led 21-14 on 19-yard hookup with Persing in the right corner of the end zone.
"Right before the half, when I threw that touchdown to Carson, that got everything back and moving for us," said Patrick. In the locker room, we had a good energy. Everyone had my back; I had their back; and we just put points on the board."
Patrick made several of his best throws in the second half. He beat coverage with a 35-yard strike to Johnson down the middle on third-and-13, which set up a 20-yard seam pass to Johnson for a score.
Then, early in the fourth quarter, Patrick found Johnson beyond the defense down the right seam for a 22-yard TD and a 35-21 lead.
"I'm confident with all my wide receivers. They get open like that every game," Patrick said. "Aaron, he's a great receiver, and I know I've got him any day of the week. I'll just throw it up to him, and let him make a play.
"Us making those chunk plays really helped us to win this game."
Stauffer, who finished with 151 rushing yards, was limited to just 35 yards on the 18 carries that didn't produce his two longest runs (32 and 84). Patrick picked up the slack, hitting five pass plays of 19 or more yards.
"We took shots with him when we needed them most," said Brennan. "Ty was a workhorse, but things weren't easy in the running game for us, so Madden and the receivers had to make plays. They did that.
"We had to adapt. We thought we would run the ball a little bit better, but we ended up throwing it. We're glad we figured out a way to win the game, because it wasn't easy."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A FINAL
NO. 1 DANVILLE 35, NO. 3 MONTOURSVILLE 28
Montoursville (7-6);7;7;7;7— 28
Danville (8-4);0;21;7;7 — 35
SCORE BY QUARTERS
First quarter
M-Marco Pulizzi 69 pass from Maddix Dalena (Wyatt Fry kick), 8:58
Second quarter
D-Ty Stauffer 84 run (Aaron Johnson kick), 10:43
M-Brayden Brown 7 pass from Dalena (Fry kick), 3:38
D-Carson Persing 5 pass from Madden Patrick (Johnson kick), 1:01
D-Persing 19 pass from Patrick (Johnson kick), 0:12.0
Third quarter
D-Johnson 20 pass from Patrick (Johnson kick), 5:33
M-Brown 1 run (Fry kick), 3:02
Fourth quarter
D-Johnson 22 pass from Patrick (Johnson kick), 7:13
M-Brown 1 run (Fry kick), 3:00
TEAM STATISTICS
;M;D
First downs;17;15
Rushes-yards;32-167;29-167
Passing yards;246;196
Comp.-att.-int.;13-27-0;12-21-0
Fumbles-lost;3-2;1-1
Penalties-yards;10-113;9-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Montoursville: Kayden Frame 10-76; Rocco Pulizzi 13-44; Nick Reeder 3-19; Maddix Dalena 1-14; James Batkowski 3-12; Brayden Brown 2-2, 2 TDs. Danville: Ty Stauffer 20-151, TD; Carson Persing 4-18; Aaron Johnson 1-1; Madden Patrick 2-(-1); Team 2-(-2).
PASSING — Montoursville: Dalena 12-26-0, 218 yards, 2 TDs; Isaiah Fenner 1-1-0, 28 yards. Danville: Patrick 11-20-0, 159 yards, 4 TDs; Persing 1-1-0, 37 yards.
RECEIVING — Montoursville: Marco Pulizzi 4-120, TD; Reeder 3-84; Fenner 2-6; Batkowski 1-17; R. Pulizzi 1-12; Brown 1-7, TD; Frame 1-0. Danville: Persing 5-60, 2 TDs; Johnson 4-86, 2 TDs; Mason Raup 2-13; Hayden Winn 1-37.