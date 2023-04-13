DANVILLE — Going into Thursday’s contest, Carson Persing had never recorded a hit on a high school baseball field.
He recorded three of them in Danville’s 15-5 mercy-rule win over Milton, also pitching five innings and earning the win on the mound.
The Ironmen (4-2-1, 2-1 Heartland Athletic Conference) did most of their damage in the second inning, batting around and capitalizing on defensive errors to put up 10 runs in the frame.
“They made some mistakes and we pounced on them,” said Ironmen coach Devin Knorr. “We took advantage of the opportunities they gave us.”
Persing’s first and second singles, which drove in a total of three runs, both came in the second inning. Lincoln Diehl and Wyatt Schultz also recorded RBI hits in the inning.
The Black Panthers scratched one back in the third on an RBI double by Ethan Rhodes. Meanwhile, Danville's offense subsided, ending any chance of triggering the mercy rule in the fourth or fifth inning.
“We kind of coasted a little bit,” said Knorr. “You also have to give credit to Milton. They hung in there and battled a little bit.”
Milton scored four more runs in the fifth. Rhodes and Luke Goodwin knocked in one apiece with RBI hits, while another scored on a sacrifice bunt and another on an error.
Persing said the early lead made him much more comfortable on the mound.
“Every pitcher’s dream is to have some insurance runs off the bat,” said Persing, who is committed to play Division I football at Lafayette. “It just makes your job a whole lot easier.”
Persing lasted five innings, allowing four earned runs while striking out seven batters. Schultz pitched the sixth and eventually final inning.
Goodwin started on the bump for Milton, though he didn’t survive the second inning onslaught. Logan Shrawder came out of the bullpen to pitch the second and third innings, while Chase Knarr finished out the game for the Black Panthers.
The Ironmen scored three runs in the sixth inning, triggering the mercy rule. Diehl hit the pseudo walk-off, ripping a double into the left-center field gap to send the Ironmen home a little bit early.
Milton will next play on Saturday in Williamsport against St. John Neumann. First-year Milton coach Cory Burkholder spent the previous six seasons at St. John Neumann, winning three District 4 titles in that span.
“There’s a lot of history, but it’s just a game at this point,” said Burkholder. “We need a win.”
The Ironmen will play a non-league contest at North Schuylkill on Saturday before a highly anticipated battle against Mifflinburg on Wednesday.
“It’s fun to play in these big games with a little bit of pressure against good competition,” said Knorr. “We can’t wait for the opportunity.”
“Hopefully we’ll be able to stand up to those guys and put ourselves in the mix in the league.”
Danville 15, Milton 5 (6)
Danville;0(10)0;023 – 15-12-1
Milton;001;040 – 5-10-5
Persing, Shultz and M. Raup. Goodwin, Shrawder, Knarr and Keiser.
WP: Persing. LP: Goodwin.
Danville: Persing 3-3, 3 RBIs; Shultz 3-5, 3 RBIs; Diehl 2-5, 2B, 2 RBIs; McCarthy 1-2, 3B, 3 BBs, RBI; Roney 1-2, RBI; C. Raup 1-3, BB.
Milton: Rhodes 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Reiff 2-3; Keister 1-2, 2B, RBI; Fisher, 1-2, 2B; Goodwin 1-3, 2B, RBI, Lytle 1-3; Shrawder 1-3; Tillson 1-3.