COAL TOWNSHIP — The Danville baseball team was a caught off guard when it was tied with a winless Shamokin team after two innings.
However, rather than panic, the Ironmen used it as extra motivation to put up six runs in the third inning, and pull away from the Indians, 14-4, in five innings on Friday.
After Shamokin scored four runs in the first inning, Joey Delbo came on in relief, and despite allowing the first two Shamokin (0-10) batters to reach base in the second inning, Delbo struck out the next three hitters.
“We were able to put runs up early, which builds confidence,” Danville coach Devin Knorr said. “The first couple guys of the game had good approaches at the plate, and hit the ball hard."
The Danville junior ended up hurling four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out 10.
“The big thing for us was Joey Delbo was outstanding in relief,” Knorr said. “He came in and threw strikes, moved the ball around the plate, and he completely changed the tone of the game for us. Hats of to him, that was a great relief outing.
“Joey was able to locate multiple pitches. He threw three different pitches for strikes, and worked ahead in counts."
The highlight of the Ironmen’s explosive third inning was a pinch-hit solo home run by KJ Riley, who drove in another run on a single in the top of the fifth to give himself a game-high two RBIs.
“It was a case where he had an appointment and got to the game as soon as he could,” Knorr said of Riley. “He shows up and jumps in there and hits a big home run and gets another RBI on a single. He just has raw athleticism. He’s blessed with it. He’s a big asset and a big help to our team.”
While the disappointing season continues for the Indians, they’ve continued to show signs of improvement.
The freshmen and first-year-sophomore-heavy Shamokin team sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the first and came back to tie the score at 4-4.
Although the Indians committed six errors, they worked some deep counts on Knight and Delbo.
“We’re battling,” Shamokin skipper Jason Mowery said. “They didn’t give up and they didn’t put their heads down. The last couple games, we’ve been battling in the first inning and I’m very proud of them. We have a lack of pitching and our defense started to struggle. We have a lot of younger kids in different positions and we’re going to build on it. We keep coming out and practicing every day harder and harder. We’re progressing game by game, and I’m happy with that. We have to work on defense and tighten things up and just keep progressing.”
Danville 14, Shamokin 4 (5 innings)
Danville;406;04 — 14-9-1
Shamokin;400;00 — 4-6-6
Daniel Knight, Joey Delbo (2) and Mason Raup. Korbin Kramer, Tyler Whary (3) and Hunter Rodman.
WP: Delbo. LP: Kramer.
Danville: KJ Riley 2-for-2, home run (3rd, solo), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Zach Gordon 2-for-2, 2 runs, RBI; Delbo, 1-for-2, 2 runs;
Shamokin: Hayden Kremer 1-for-2, double; Matthew Long, 1-for-2, double.