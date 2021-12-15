DANVILLE — Wednesday night at the McCloskey Center was the type of basketball game both Lewisburg and Danville needed.
The Green Dragons, still adjusting to new coach John Vaji with just one game under their belts, got a chance to measure themselves against the defending Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I and district champion Ironmen.
For Danville, it was another opportunity to gain one thing it doesn't have in defense of its district title — experience.
For at least one night, advantage Ironmen.
Danville forced 21 turnovers, and limited Lewisburg big man Jacob Hernandez's touches in a 56-48 Ironmen victory.
"We're still learning. They are learning me — what we are trying to teach offensively — and I'm learning them," Vaji said. "The biggest thing is we just have to care of the basketball. The kids work hard, but we've got take better care of the basketball, and get the ball side-to-side (on offense). The ball got a little bit stagnant for us."
There isn't a lot of size on the Danville team, but what it lacks in height, it more than makes up for in athleticism.
"That was the key. John is really good coach, and you really have to prepare because Hernandez is a big body, plus he catches everything they throw into the post to him," Danville coach Gary Grozier said. "I thought as undersized as we are, I thought Cade (Cush), Conner (Kozick) and Dameon (White) all did a good job. It has to be to more than one guy (on Hernandez), and they all did a good job defending him."
The Green Dragons (1-1 overall, 0-1 HAC-I) had an 11-point Danville lead sliced to four on a bucket by Joey Martin with four seconds left in the third quarter, but Persing knocked down a 3/4-court 3-pointer for the Ironmen to push the lead back to seven.
With several chances to cut into the Danville lead in the final quarter, Hernandez, who finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, made his only field goal chance of the quarter with four minutes left in the game as the Ironmen forced six fourth-quarter turnovers.
"I think at times our guys don't want to make a another pass to get a better passing angle (into the post)," Vaji said. "If we make that extra pass, we get him the ball in the post in great shape. It's something to work on. Jacob battled his butt off in there."
Persing added, "We knew Hernandez was a really good post, he's one of the best players in the area. We have had to be physical with him, and our guards had to be aggressive in not letting the passes get into the post."
The two teams played a back-and-forth game to start. Lewisburg would scored eight in a row to take a 15-9 lead with about two minutes left in the quarter, but Danville created some late turnovers as Gordon and Raup each scored four points late in the first quarter to give Danville a 18-17 lead, before Cam Michaels driving bucket at the buzzer gave Lewisburg a one-point lead to end the opening quarter.
Martin knocked down a 3-pointer 1:07 into the second quarter to give the Green Dragons a 22-18 lead. Danville would score the next 10 points bookended by 3-pointers from Persing and Winn to take a 29-22 lead.
The Ironmen appeared to take control of the game, early in the third quarter. Conner Kozick had two assists, and two steals to start the third quarter, both helpers setting up Persing 3-pointers as Danville took a 42-31 lead.
Hernandez answered with a three-point play inside, Jack Blough added a putback, and Martin's layup cut the lead to 47-44, before Persing's heave.
The junior guard would grab a defensive rebound, and take it coast-to-coast, before White scored to push the lead back to 54-43 with 4:30 left in the game. Neither team scored a field goal — the Ironmen went 2-of-4 from the line — over the four minutes of the game until Michaels knocked down a 3-pointer with 15 seconds to nail down the final margin of victory.
In addition to Persing, Kozick finished with 11 points and four assists. Raup and Winn each had seven points off the bench, while Gordon finished with six points and six steals.
Michaels scored 10 points to join Hernandez in double figures for the Green Dragons.
DANVILLE 56, LEWISBURG 48
Lewisburg (1-1) 48
Cam Michaels 4 0-0 10; Khashaun Akins 2 0-0 5; Joey Martin 3 0-0 7; Forrest Zelechoski 3 1-2 8; Jake Hernandez 6 4-5 16; Jack Blough 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 5-7 48.
3-point goals: Michaels 2, Akins, Martin, Zelechoski.
Did not score: Henry Harrison.
Danville (3-0) 56
Carson Persing 6 0-1 16; Zach Gordon 3 0-0 6; Connor Kozick 4 2-2 11; Dameon White 2 1-2 5; Cade Cush 1 2-3 4; Mason Raup 3 0-1 7; Hadyen Winn 3 0-1 7. Totals 22 5-9 56.
3-point goals: Persing 4, Kozick, Raup, Winn.
Did not score: Lane Berkey.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg;19;6;18;5 — 48
Danville;18;14;18;6 — 56
JV: Lew, 55-53. High scorers, Lew, Blough, 14; Danville, Ethan Morrison, 25.