SUNBURY — Gabe Benjamin drove in four runs, including two during an eight-run sixth inning, and Danville opened its season with an 12-3 win over Shikellamy in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I baseball Monday.
The Ironmen (1-0 overall, 1-0 HAC-I) scored eight times in the sixth on two hits — Ian Persing added an RBI double — a sacrifice fly, a walk, a hit batsman and six errors by the host Braves. Benjamin finished 2-for-2 with a run-scoring double in the seventh, while Mason Raup went 2-for-3 and scored three times.
Drew Balestrini went 2-for-3 with a double for Shikellamy (1-2, 1-1).
n Selinsgrove 11,
Mifflinburg 1 (5 inn.)
SELINSGROVE — Ryan Reich struck out seven in a one-hitter, and Teague Hoover drove in two runs with a home run and a double in Selinsgrove’s HAC-I victory.
Reich allowed only Liam Church’s RBI-single in the third, three walks and a hit batsman to spoil Mifflinburg’s opener. Church also stole two bases.
Gannon Steimling matched Hoover with two RBIs with a single in the Seals’ five-run first. Brandon Hile, Tyler Swineford and Ryan Aument each had two hits for Selinsgrove (2-1 overall, 2-0 HAC-I).
n Midd-West 18,
Mount Carmel 8 (6 inn.)
BEAVER SPRINGS — Hunter Wolfley hit an inside-the-park home run and drove in four, Brayden Swineford also homered, and Midd-West scored 18 times over the final five innings of its HAC-II victory.
The Mustangs trailed 3-0 after one inning thanks to Damon Dowkus’ three-run shot for Mount Carmel (1-1 overall, 0-1 HAC-II). Dowkus had four RBIs.
Wolfley bolted around the bases to plate three runs in a six-run second inning, while Swineford belted a two-run shot in the fourth. Midd-West (2-0, 1-0) led 12-6 after four innings, then ended the game with five in the sixth.
Camden Richard, Griffin Paige and Preston Arbogast matched Wolfley and Swineford with three hits for Midd-West, which struck out once in the game.
