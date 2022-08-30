DANVILLE — Danville dominated on the offensive end, and had three first-half goals to knock off Northumberland Christian, 3-1, in a nonleague girls soccer action at Ironmen Stadium on Tuesday night.

Lauren Law got the Ironmen (1-1) on the board first with a goal off an assist from Jill Neid just 3:57 into the game. Freshman Madison Merrell added her second career-goal, an unassisted tally with 22:38 left in the first half.

Erin Fitzpatrick made it 3-0 with 11:59 left in the opening half off a helper from Merrell.

Eden Daku-Treas got the Warriors on the board with an unassisted goal with 26:40 left in the game.

Danville outshot Northumberland Christian, 22-4, and led in corners, 6-1.

Camryn Michaels stopped two shots for Danville. Caitlyn Gray had seven saves for the Warriors (1-1).

Danville 3, Northumberland Christian 1

First half

D-Lauren Law (Jill Nied), 36:03; D-Madison Merrell, 22:38; D-Erin Fitzpatrick (Merrell), 11:59.

Second half

NC-Eden Daku-Treas, 26:40.

Shots: D 22-4. Corners: D 6-1. Saves: Norry Christian 7 (Caitlyn Gray); Danville 2 (Kamryn Michaels).

