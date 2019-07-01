SELINSGROVE — It took two days, but Danville finally made the winners’ bracket final of the District 13 Little League Major Division Tournament.
After two delays forced Danville and Warrior Run come back on Sunday afternoon, Danville finished off its rally from its second straight four-run deficit with a 15-5 win over Warrior Run at East Snyder Park.
Lincoln Diehl opened the restarted game in the fifth with a two-run single to cap a seven-run inning that turned a 5-4 Warrior Run lead into a 11-5 Danville advantage.
Carter Raup and Wyatt Shultz each added two-run singles in the top of the sixth to push the lead to 10 runs.
Jack Maloyed worked four innings in relief for the victory.
Danville will play Central Columbia in the winners bracket final at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Warrior Run faces Snyder County in the elimination bracket today at 5:30 p.m.
The Daily Item