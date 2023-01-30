MIFFLINBURG — Danville used Eli Welliver's pin, Kyle Vanden Heuvel's technical fall and five forfeit victories to end a three-match skid.
The Ironmen (8-4 overall, 3-2 Heartland-II) trailed 18-12 after Mifflinburg falls by Ben Straub (121 pounds), Lane Kenamond (127) and Bryan Reeder (145). Vandel Heuvel scored a 20-5 technical fall at 152 ahead of four consecutive forfeits to Danville.
Jack Gramly closed the match with a fall for Mifflinburg (2-14, 1-4) which dropped its ninth consecutive dual.
Danville 41, Mifflinburg 30
114: No match; 121: Ben Straub (M) pinned Ryan Steckley; 127: Lane Kenamond (M) pinned Jacob Ray; 133: Hayden Gemberling (D) won by forfeit; 139: Eli Welliver (D) pinned Wesley Smith; 145: Bryan Reeder (M) pinned Oliver Bonebrake; 152: Kyle Vanden Heuvel (D) tech. fall Oliver Patte, 20-5; 160: Caden Hagerman (D) won by forfeit; 172: Aaron Johnson (D) won by forfeit; 189: Sam Meloy (D) won by forfeit; 215: Troy Raup (D) won by forfeit; 285: Emmanuel Ulrich (M) won by forfeit; 107: Jack Gramly (M) pinned Austin Springer.