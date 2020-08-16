The genesis of this project can be traced back to a tweet that former Selinsgrove quarterback Logan Leiby sent to me and a few other sports reports — “Why don’t you do an all-decade football team?”
At the time, it didn’t seem feasible timewise, but then the coronavirus pandemic hit, and it seemed like a perfect idea to do it for all the sports The Daily Item covers.
And now, we get to the one of the final all-decade teams — girls lacrosse.
This is a team dominated by a Danville team that won five straight district titles, along with Martina Plafcan and Hannah Kipple combining to win the last five Daily Item Player of the Year awards.
Lewisburg and Selinsgrove are also well-represented on this team, but similar to the boys team, only a few schools participate in girls lacrosse.
Per usual, space was harder to come by on the offensive positions — with two multiple players of the year upfront — some frontline players got overlooked.
Midd-West was an underrated girls lacrosse power earlier this decade. They have one representative, but the Mustangs won back-to-back district titles in 2011-2012.