WILLIAMSPORT — Despite his season being on the line last Saturday, Danville senior Andrew Johnson treated his bout the same as any other match.
The battle for fifth place in the District 4 Class 2A wrestling tournament is known — not so affectionately — as the blood round.
When the 120-pounder took the mat against Line Mountain junior Aiden Kritzer in a battle of state-ranked wrestlers, Johnson knew that a loss this time would end his outstanding career. He needed to win to place fifth, to advance to regionals, and to keep his dream of winning a state medal alive.
Yet Johnson had the confidence of someone who had been there.
“I’ve been in that situation ever since I was a freshman,” he said. “I get nervous before every match, but that’s because it’s something you love to do.”
Despite the do-or-die situation, Johnson said he must look at it just like every other match.
First-year Danville coach Seth Kanaskie said he is happy and proud of how Johnson handles the pressure, if not completely overjoyed.
Johnson seems to thrive on those matches, but Kanaskie would rather Johnson not be in that position.
“Frankly, I’ve had about enough of it,” Kanaskie joked.
Nonetheless, in his high school career, Johnson has survived those matches four times.
“He’s ready for it. It’s going to be all about Andrew Johnson believing in his technique and his position, scoring his points, and owning his position,” Kanaskie said. “If he does that, he can beat anybody and everybody.”
Because he persevered again, beating the No. 24-ranked Kritzer 5-2, Johnson is back in the wrestling room this week practicing for Saturday’s Northeast Regional in Williamsport.
Johnson, ranked No. 10 by PA Power Wrestling, is 21-5 on the season, and 105-23 in his career, as he enters the regional, where only the top three qualify for the final state qualifying event, the Super Regional in Pottsville.
His path to the Super Regional is challenging right from the start.
Johnson opens in the quarterfinals with unbeaten freshman phenom Mason Barvitskie, of Southern Columbia, who is 14-0 and ranked No. 9 in the state. Barvitskie defeated Johnson 5-0 in a sectional semifinal.
Johnson said he doesn’t look at the bracket in advance. His philosophy: “Just be ready to wrestle, prepare in the week they give us in practice, fine-tune some stuff and get ready to wrestle on Saturday.”
Johnson’s wrestling career began at age 3 when his parents took him to the former Sees Baseman Boys wrestling program in Danville, operated by former Shikellamy High and Bloomsburg University standout Mike Sees.
“Because I have siblings, they wanted me out of the house,” he said, adding that when he got to kindergarten, he began competing, at about 5 or 6 years old.
Johnson has two younger brothers who also wrestle for the Ironmen.
“I loved going to practice and working hard. At the end, when we were younger, we would play a game, like dodgeball, or get on the trampoline,” he said. “It’s definitely awesome wrestling with my brothers and wrestling with them has brought us closer together. It’s something we love to do together.”
Kanaskie said that Johnson began to improve markedly going into his freshman year when he really started to make a commitment to the sport.
“A group of us traveled the country, wrestled in tournaments all over the place,” Kanaskie said. “Andrew was a kid that came in pretty raw to the sport. He was an athletic kid, but early on, he had to figure out an identity of who he was on the wrestling mat.”
But Kanaskie cited another reason for Johnson’s success.
“I never had a kid that embraces the grind more than Andrew. He loves the hard work. If you watch (University of) Iowa wrestling, a lot of that is Andrew Johnson,” Kanaskie said. “He will spend hours upon hours in the wrestling room.”
Kanaskie, son of legendary former Danville coach Ron Kanaskie, previously helped his dad with the Danville program and coached with Montgomery coach Denny Hare as well as at Buffalo Valley Wrestling Club in Milton, where he first worked with Johnson.
Johnson entered the season with plenty of motivation, but also amid a worldwide pandemic that threatened the wrestling postseason for the second year in a row.
Last season, he was 18-2 when he sustained a concussion that ended his junior season. His final match was a pin over Greater Nanticoke’s Ashton Mazatelli on Jan. 14.
“We liked the weight class he was at,” Kanaskie said. “A kid who he had beaten two times before (Line Mountain’s Blake Wirt) qualified for states. Unfortunately, an injury ended his season. That was tough.”
However, as soon as he was medically cleared, Johnson got back at it and was doing the things the coaches expected him to do.
Johnson, whose cousin Mike Cook was a regional qualifier for Danville last season, said: “It was definitely hard, just for the fact that I knew kids in the bracket that went to state’s and not being able to get there was hard.
“It definitely is motivation to work harder to be able to get back. What happened is in the past and you can’t do anything about it now.”
Then came the pandemic.
Finally healthy and raring to go after that elusive state medal, he faced the possibility of it all being taken away.
Tournaments were limited last summer, but Johnson was still able to compete.
“We did a couple, but it was hard because of the uncertainty,” Johnson said. “We just didn’t know if we were going to have a season or not.”
With the season becoming a reality, it allowed Johnson to work on his career goals, which he wrote on paper at the start of each season, at the request of the coaches.
“Since my freshman year, they have definitely changed,” he said. “The first year, it was to place at districts. Then the next year, as I kept working, to make it to states; then to place at states and (this year) to be a state champion.”
Especially when it comes to desperation time, no one should count him out.