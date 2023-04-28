PHILADELPHIA — Danville junior Bronson Krainak finished second in the high school javelin at the prestigious Penn Relays on Thursday.
Krainak was the only thrower to have three tosses of at least 190 feet in the event. His best throw, 197-10, came on his second throw. Southern Columbia’s Tyler Arnold was ninth.
He led for two throws until Gabriel Lim, from Jamaica College in Kingston, Jamaica, hit a throw of 197-11 to move in front. Two throws later, Lim hit 200--11 to extend a lead he would not relinquish. Lim had the two best throws of the day and Krainak had the third and fourth best.
Krainak also had throws of 195-6 and 190-11.
Arnold, committed to the University of Tennessee, hit a throw of 172-6 on his fifth throw. He also had a throw of 172-0 on his final throw to clinch his ninth-place finish.
Selinsgrove’s Colin Melhorn was 16th in the high school shot put with a toss of 48-8.
Shamokin had two boys’ relays compete on Thursday. The Indians’ 4x100 team of Ryder Zulkowski, Isaiah Mumford, Jason Alderson and Chase Pensyl was fourth in their heat in 45.66 seconds.
In the 4x400, Zulkowski, Pensyl, Colton Lynch and Benny Delbaugh were sixth in their heat in 3:2393.
Today, Danville’s Rory Lieberman and East Juniata’s Logan Strawser are scheduled to compete in the 3,000 meters. Mount Carmel’s Avery Dowkus (shot put) and Southern’s Quinn Johnston (javelin) will also compete today along with Lewisburg’s girls’ 4x100 and 4x400 teams are scheduled to run over the next two days.