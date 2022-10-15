SUNBURY — Hoping to make a determined run at breaking the meet record when the race began, Rory Lieberman went out mighty, mighty quickly.
So quickly, in fact, that Danville’s talented distance specialist spent much of Saturday morning running by himself at Shikellamy High School while pushing toward a mark nearly 20 years old he wanted to add to his growing list of accomplishments.
Well, Lieberman fell just short of setting a Shikellamy Classic/PHAC Invitational record as he crossed the finish line just a second slower than the all-time standard. He claimed the top prize easily, though, as the University of Pennsylvania pledge began the postseason portion of his final high school cross-country season by finishing nearly 40 seconds ahead of his nearest challenger.
Since Lieberman finished third as a sophomore and second a season ago — he was second at the District 4 Class 2A meet and fifth in the PIAA Class 2A championships — a first-place finish was the only way he could improve before his sparkling career came to an end.
Lieberman got there, even if his time (15:27.9) was just more than a second slower than former Lewisburg great Chris Spooner’s meet record (15:26.3). Spooner established that time in 2003 — or likely before Lieberman was born.
Determined to snare the lead at the start, Lieberman promptly moved in front as the pack sprinted toward the flat area they’d traverse before tackling the dike separating Shikellamy’s outdoor facilities from the adjacent Shamokin Creek.
“I kind of put a surge on the dike,” Lieberman said. “I thought that was pretty important. Maintaining the pace on that long dike (is critical since) it can get pretty slow if you’re not thinking about it. I was really going for the course record.
“My legs were a little heavy because we had a meet on Tuesday, but I still can’t complain. The team ran great. I think everyone (set a personal record) on this course since last year. We’re getting closer and closer to beating Lewisburg, so we’ll aim for districts and see how it goes.”
While Lewisburg’s Thomas Hess was able to keep up with Lieberman during the race’s early stages, once Lieberman bounced toward the top of the dike he began to separate from Hess. By the time Lieberman returned to flat ground, he was in control.
And even as he entered Shikellamy Stadium for the 5K race’s final 400 or so meters, Lieberman still had a shot at Spooner’s number.
“I thought he did great,” Danville coach Jeff Brandt said. “The course was a little muddy in sections, but Spooner was fantastic. To be that close to his record (is terrific).”
What made Lieberman’s day even brighter — even though the sun was beating down on the runners throughout — was good buddy and former Ironmen teammate Evan Klinger was on hand for the race after making the trip from Lock Haven University.
“It’s so cool to see Evan,” Lieberman admitted. “I’m glad he could make it. I know he came down with a couple of the Lock Haven guys. I know he said he wanted to watch one or two meets, and I think he’ll make it to states.”
Thomas Hess wound up in second place, while younger brother Jonathan Hess and Green Dragons teammate Kieran Murray finished third and fourth, respectively. Milton’s Ryan Bickhart rounded out the top five.
With three runners among the top four finishers, Lewisburg claimed the team championship with 32 points. Danville (47) finished second, while Williamsport (87) was a distant third.
Almost all of the runners in Saturday’s race will turn their attention to the District 4 championships (Oct. 27) at Bloomsburg University, while Class 3A entries Shikellamy and Williamsport will join PHAC playmate Central Mountain at the District 6 meet.
“What I wanted for today was what they did,” Lewisburg coach Ron Hess said, calling the event a momentum day or a lesson day. “I’m so proud of them.
“I’m pleased with how my guys ran today, and Rory’s an absolute stud.”
SHIKELLAMY CLASSIC/PHAC INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Lewisburg, 32; 2. Danville, 47; 3. Williamsport, 87; 4. Selinsgrove, 114; 5. Hughesville, 126; 6. Shikellamy, 184; 7. Milton, 186; 8. Shamokin, 231; 9. Central Mountain, 241; 10. Warrior Run, 257.
Order of finish: 1. Rory Lieberman, Danville, 15:27.9; 2. Thomas Hess, Lewisburg, 16:07.2; 3. Jonathan Hess, Lewisburg, 16:22.7; 4. Kieran Murray, Lewisburg, 16:23.9; 5. Ryan Bickhart, Milton, 16:26.4; 6. Dane Spahr, Danville, 16:32.6; 7. Derick Blair, Selinsgrove, 16:57.4; 8. Weston Fry, Montoursville, 17:04.6; 9. Ethan Holcomb, Williamsport, 17:06.5; 10. Jonah Carney, Lewisburg, 17:13.3; 11. Jonah Weaver, Danville, 17:15.4; 12. Holden Furey, Williamsport, 17:15.7; 13. Nathaniel Girmay, Danville, 17:16.3; 14. Gabriel Schaeffer, Selinsgrove, 17:17.6; 15. Liam Shabahang, Lewisburg, 17:20.6; 16. Tyce Shaner, Hughesville, 17:21.1; 17. Patrick Nardi, Williamsport, 17:21.3; 18. Sam Hennett, Shikellamy, 17:34.1; 19. Owen Crane, Danville, 17:38.0; 20. Ben Hummel, Midd-West, 17:38.2; 21. Shea McCusker, Hughesville, 17:42.1; 22. William Pence-Kieser, Williamsport, 17:42.6; 23. Nicholas Fortin, Hughesville, 17:44.6; 24. Ben Bailey, Lewisburg, 17:45.3; 25. Anden Aitkins, Midd-West, 17:49.6.