HERSHEY -- Danville's Rory Lieberman won the PIAA Class 2A cross-country championship on Saturday, leading his team to a second-place finish.
Lieberman completed the circuit in 12:35.4 to become the first state champion from District 4 since 2018.
Danville finished second as a team with 114 points, just behind Grove City (77 points) and ahead of Lewisburg (134), according to results posted by the PIAA. Lewisburg's Jonathan Hess was 10th overall and 7th in the team race with a time of 13:19.7.
Danville's girls squad was second in Class 2A, posting four finishers in the top 30, including Victoria Bartholomew, who was seventh in the team competition and 13th overall with a time of 16:06.9.
Lewisburg's girls team finished eighth in the team competition. Baylee Espinosa was the Green Dragons' top runner, finishing 9th overall and 4th in the team competition with a time of 15:58.1.
Southern Columbia's Katie Moncavage finished fourth in the Class A girls race. Last year, Moncavage finished seventh to become the school's first ever girls cross-country medalist. Moncavage's final time was not available at the time of this update.
