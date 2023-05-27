SHIPPENSBURG — Danville senior Rory Lieberman led from the start of the boys 2A 3,200 on Saturday and held off East Juniata's Logan Strawser to win his first PIAA Track & Field title.
Lieberman, who won the state cross-country championship in the fall, led from the first lap to finish in 9:08.28, a second ahead of Strawser at Shippensburg University's Seth Grove Stadium.
Strawser, who was second in the mile on Friday, was second in the two-mile in 9:09.29. Strawser will compete in the 800 later today.
Lieberman covered the final 400 meters in 58.31 seconds, 12 seconds faster than his sixth of eight laps.