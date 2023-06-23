WILLIAMSPORT — The District 4 Coaches Association planned for just one overtime Friday at STA Stadium on the campus at Williamsport High School.
However, when that wasn't enough to determine the UMPC District 4 All-Star football game winner, both the North and South sides begged for another chance to end it.
The teams each had a shot at a two-point conversion attempt. After the South stopped Jersey Shore quarterback Brady Jordan just short of the goal line, Danville's Carson Persing caught a 4-yard flip from Shamokin quarterback Brett Nye to lift the South All-Stars to a 9-7 victory over the North in two overtimes.
"We talked it through, and we knew what route we were going to run. We knew it would be open," Persing said.
The Lafayette-bound Persing was named the game's Most Valuable Player for his 10 catches and 138 yards.
It wasn't a typical high school all-star game. The game's rules are geared for offense, and the North All-Stars scored on their first drive of the game. A 73-yard TD pass from Canton's Weston Bellows to Jersey Shore's Kooper Peacock opened the scoring.
Nye later found Danville graduate Mason Raup with an 8-yard scoring pass in the second quarter to account for the only scoring in regulation.
"The rules shaped towards to the offensive perspective, so I certainly didn't expect the defensive battle we had," Raup said. "The East-West game I played in on Memorial Day weekend was high-scoring; I think it was 41-34. Two scores in regulation was definitely not what I was expecting."
The South had a measure of revenge in mind after last year's North 36-0 win at Ironmen Stadium. Both Persing and Raup were in attendance at that game, and they didn't want to end their careers with a similar blowout.
"We knew we had a lot of talented kids, and we certainly didn't want to lose our last game," Persing said. "We knew it would be physical game. Your don't look forward to a game a year ahead, obviously, but that score stuck in our minds."
Mifflinburg's Lucas Whittaker, like Raup, playing in his final football game, said he knew his South All-Star team wouldn't get blown out.
"We talked about it a little (this week in practice), but we came together, and worked hard this week," said Whittaker, who was named the South's most valuable defensive player. "We didn't have much time (together), but I think we made a lot of friendships this week that will last."
In the overtime, the South had the ball first on offense but managed just a 2-yard rush. Three straight incompletions resulted in the North getting a chance to win it. Though hurt by a fumble, Jordan scrambled 21 yards inside the 5-yard line to give the North a chance to win on fourth down from the 4. Jordan tried for the corner on a spread-option run, but Raup chased him down short of the goal line.
Jordan looked to score on his two-point attempt in the second OT, but the side judge ruled his knee touched the ground before the ball crossed the goal line.
Persing then ran a crossing route at the goal line, and Nye hit him perfectly to set off a South celebration.
Nye, who finished 15-of-24 for 165 yards ,was named the South's most valuable offensive player. Raup and Selinsgrove's Steven Miller were given the South coaches' award for the week.
DISTRICT 4 ALL-STAR FOOTBALL GAME
at STA Stadium, Williamsport H.S.
SOUTH 9, NORTH 7, 2 OTs
North;7;0;0;0;0;0 — 7
South;0;7;0;0;0;2 — 9
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
N-Kooper Peacock 73 pass from Weston Bellows (Breck Miller kick)
Second quarter
S-Mason Raup 8 pass from Brett Nye (Carson Persing kick)
2nd overtime
S-Persing 3 pass from Nye (no attempt)
TEAM STATISTICS
;N;S
First downs;9;12
Rushes-net yards;24-138;31-52
Passing yards;143;228
Passing;10-23-1;19-32-2
Fumbles-lost;2-0;0-0
Pentalties-yards;2-20;3-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — North: Weston Bellows (Canton), 6-50; Nasir Hennigan (Williamsport), 7-33; Riley Parker (Canton), 4-31; Brady Jordan (Jersey Shore), 5-21; Kooper Peacock (Jersey Shore), 1-4; Matt Conklin (Montoursville), 1-(-1). South: Isaac Schaffer-Neitz (Shikellamy), 14-35; Toby Zajac (Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech), 8-12; Greyson Shaud (Central Columbia), 2-7; Jon Melendez 1-6; Brett Nye (Shamokin), 2-2; Team 1-(-3); Luke Kaiser (Hughesville), 1-(-5).
PASSING — North: Bellows 5-11-1 for 90 yards, TD; Jordan 5-11-0 for 44 yards; Team, 0-1-0. South: Nye, 15-24-1 for 165 yards, TD; Kaiser, 4-8-1 for 63 yards.
RECEIVING — North: Peacock, 5-117, TD; Connor Giffin (Jersey Shore), 2-9; Sam Lawrence (North Penn-Mansfield), 1-20; Luke Horton (Athens), 1-3; Conklin, 1-(-5). South: Persing, 10-138, TD; Ryder Zulkowski (Shamokin), 5-65; Nick Rice (Selinsgrove), 2-11; Mason Raup (Danville), 1-8, TD; Jake Toczylousky (Southern Columbia), 1-6.