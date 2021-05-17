ALMEDIA — If not for highlight-reel catches by Daniel Knight and Jack Smiley, Central Columbia may have set some kind of record for two-out runs Monday.
The Blue Jays scored seven such runs through four innings, but it would have been at least 10 had Danville's outfielders not made exceptional plays to end two scoreless frames.
Those runs were still plenty, however, as two Central pitchers combined to limit the Ironmen to just two on five hits during a 7-2 win in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover night game at Don Engle Memorial Field.
"We did a number of good things," said Danville coach Devin Knorr. "We played clean defense, (and) our kids battled at the plate. We just didn't pay off enough big pitches or string together any base hits to put a dent in that lead."
Central Columbia closed the regular season at 18-2 with two wins Monday, including 10-0 over winless Warrior Run in a HAC-II game prior to playing Danville. The Blue Jays are far and away the No. 1 seed in District 4 Class 3A.
The Ironmen's postseason prospects are murkier. They are 8-10 with two games remaining — home Wednesday with Millville, and Thursday at Central Mountain — but they can't achieve the qualifying benchmark of a .500 record prior to Wednesday's district deadline.
Danville's only hope lies with Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, which sits eighth in the Class 4A field at 8-7-1 with two games to play along with an unsolved game. If the Rams can beat either Hughesville today or MMI Prep on Wednesday, it will clinch a qualifying .500 record. In that case, every sub-.500 team with a power rating greater than Vo-Tech would also qualify, meaning Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and Jersey Shore could have their tickets punched in addition to the Ironmen.
"There's a path," Knorr said.
A four-game losing streak may end up costing Danville a district berth, but the Ironmen earned their power rating points Monday.
Despite losing at least three starters to a school chorus conflict or illness, Danville jumped on Central starter Trystan Crawford for two runs on three hits in the first inning.
Mason Raup served a one-out single to left field, and scored when Knight blasted a run-and-hit double into the gap in right-center field. Knight moved to third on Brady Hill's single to left, and soon scored on Gabe Benjamin's groundout.
Crawford, a 6-foot, 210-pound righty, left two Ironmen in scoring position when he ended the first inning with the first of eight strikeouts. He fanned two to work around a leadoff walk in the second, then had a series of three strikeouts to bridge the third and fourth innings.
The only Danville players who reached base against Crawford after the second inning were Benjamin, who singled with two outs in the third, and Knight, who was hit squarely in the back with a fastball.
"The mentality after letting up two runs right off the bat, it's huge that he was able to make his adjustments well starting in the second inning," said Knight. "(He was) working with more off-speed after we hit his fastball pretty well. He was a bulldog out there."
The Blue Jays helpled Crawford with five runs in their half of the first. Mason Yorty hit a leadoff single through the left side before Danville sophomore Zach Gordon got consecutive outs on balls hit to second baseman Reece McCarthy. Crawford then worked a walk ahead of a Cade Davis single. When Carter Crawford walked, it loaded the bases for Matt Bierly (two-runs single), Eli Morrison (RBI hit) and Zach Smith (single).
"We got out to a good start," said Knorr. "I thought the approaches at the plate to start the game were really, really strong. We got a couple big hits; Danny hits a ball in the gap and we get on them early. Then there was a strong, two-out rally by their team. The advantage we gained right away, they took back within minutes.
"You have to give Central Columbia credit. They're 18-2 now for a reason. That's very good baseball team."
Trystan Crawford and Davis reached base with two outs in the second, and Carter Crawford followed with a long drive to right-center field. Smiley bolted probably 20 yards from center field to catch the ball on a dead sprint and end the inning.
In the third, after Morrison doubled with one out and was bunted to third base, Knight raced toward the foul line in right field and made a diving catch of a fast-sinking fly to save another run.
"Different look for me from right field than normally (playing) in the infield, but I felt comfortable and was just thankful I could see it off the bat well," said Knight. "As a fielder we're always thinking about the runs we're letting up with errors or the runs that we're saving. The big thing we've always talked about is playing behind our pitchers. Zach and Lane (Berkey, who pitched in relief) both worked as hard as they could, and we were just doing our best to stay behind them and help them and help the whole team stay in the game."
The Blue Jays scored twice more in the fourth with a trio of two-out, extra-base hits. Of Central's seven runs, all but one runner reached base with two outs.
"The big difference was they scored the runs and did a nice job with two outs, and we couldn't string hits together," Knorr said.
Central Columbia 7, Danville 2
Danville;200;000;0 — 2-5-1
Central Columbia;500;200;x — 7-12-3
Zach Gordon, Lane Berkey (5) and Jack Gibson. Trystan Crawford, Dylan Harris (6) and Carter Crawford.
WP: T. Crawford. LP: Gordon.
Danville: Mason Raup 1-for-4, run; Daniel Knight 1-for-3, double, run, RBI; Brady Hill 1-for-3; Gabe Benjamin 1-for-3; C.J. Outt 1-for-3.
Central Columbia: Mason Yorty 1-for-1, run; Luke Zeisloft 1-for-4; T. Crawford 2-for-3, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Cade Davis 2-for-3, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; C. Crawford 1-for-3, double, RBI; Matt Bierly 1-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Eli Morrison 2-for-3, double; Zach Smith 2-for-2.