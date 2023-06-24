For longer than a decade, The Daily Item Baseball Player of the Year award has been monopolized by mini-Ohtanis: Valley standouts who hit and pitched their way to the honor.
Area fans may forget that Vanderbilt senior pitcher Thomas Schultz led Mount Carmel in batting in 2019, or that Springfield Cardinals second baseman Nick Dunn was Shikellamy’s ERA leader in 2015.
The award is almost always a choice among two-way stars because it’s so difficult to overshadow them.
Mason Raup, though, made it look easy.
The recent Danville graduate had a season for the ages. He topped all Valley hitters in batting average (.625), hits (45), doubles (15), runs scored (38), on-base percentage (.699) and slugging percentage (.958).
Those stats obviously led the Ironmen, as did the 16 stolen bases by a catcher who didn’t abide the courtesy runner.
Raup also had a 0.00 ERA over 3 total innings in two relief appearances. There hasn’t been a Daily Item Baseball Player of the Year with less of a pitching profile since 2010, when Selinsgrove senior Ryan Keiser tossed one-third of an inning.
Raup toed the rubber a bit more during his breakout junior year (9 innings over four appearances), when an in-season injury pushed him from behind the plate. He batted .388 in 2022, topping the Ironmen in hits, runs, on-base and slugging to earn all-conference first-team recognition.
In October, Raup made a commitment to play baseball at Slippery Rock, forgoing the chance to continue his stellar football career at Gannon.
“Definitely the pressure was off,” he said. “Coming up to (the decision) there was a lot of pressure with recruiting, and every single baseball player feels that pressure. To be able to not feel that this year was definitely a huge help.”
His choice of baseball over football was an interesting one. He was a three-time all-state selection at linebacker during a career in which he made a Danville school-record 562 tackles, including 152 in his senior season. At the time he chose Slippery Rock, he was a .333 career hitter, although that was a two-year sample because the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out his freshman season.
“Both opportunities I knew I was going to have fun and would have been the right choice,” Raup said. “But how I describe it to people is, if I had to pick a sport where I had to wake up at 5 in the morning every day to play, it would be baseball. That’s the only way I can describe it.”
Raup began his senior season with a string of five multi-hit games, culminating with a 4-for-4 at Athens, which finished 18-2. He then followed his only hitless game with a 15-game hit streak that included another 4-for-4 (against Montoursville) and was capped by five consecutive multi-hit games.
Raup had more three-hit games (eight) than games with one hit or fewer (six). In addition to his 15 doubles, he belted three triples and a home run. He tied sophomore Cole Duffy for the team lead with 23 RBIs. Raup also walked nearly twice as often as he struck out (16 to 9).
Raup finished his stellar high school career as a .439 hitter (87-for-198) with 85 runs scored (three-time team leader) and 40 RBIs.