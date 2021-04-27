DANVILLE — Morgan Wagner has been one of the most dominant pitchers in District 4, if not the most dominant, so far this season.
Even by the Danville ace’s standards, though, she outdid herself Tuesday.
Wagner struck out 19 Shamokin batters — including 10 in a row to start the game — en route to a mesmerizing one-hit complete game to highlight the Ironmen's 9-1 victory in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I matchup.
The Danville southpaw contributed at the plate as well, crushing a two-run home run for insurance in the fourth inning.
“Morgan has had a bunch of really good games, and today she looked great,” Danville coach Jamie Strausser said. “It’s warm out, and she does better when it’s warm. She’s tough to deal with all the time. All I have to say is I’m glad I’m not in the batter’s box.”
“My teammates were rooting me on the whole game, and that really helped keep the energy up,” Wagner said. “They were keeping it positive, but we stayed humble about it because we didn’t want to get our hopes up too much. It was definitely a team win, and I hope we can keep this going.”
Wagner took advantage of the corners of the strike zone, painting them all game with her fastball while also mixing in an untouchable riseball. The combo of those two pitches stifled a Shamokin offense that put up 21 runs against Lourdes Regional just three days earlier.
“Morgan pitched very well,” Shamokin coach Jared Petrovich said. “She had some good spin on her ball. Her riseball was very effective against our hitters today. Our hitters weren’t behind, we were just missing the riseball. Our hitters were aggressive and I felt good about it. We started making contact late in the game, even with foul balls. We had some good, long at-bats.”
Wagner carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before the Indians leadoff hitter Kennedy Petrovich dumped a single into shallow right field with one out in the frame. She then came around to score on consecutive wild pitches for her squad’s only run.
“Our girls didn’t give up,” Jared Petrovich said. “We were able to get hitters on base and get runners moving twice in this game. I felt like that was a win for us. We still need to tighten up our defense. I’m not pleased with the nine runs we gave up. So we’re going to get back to work with our defense.”
As for Danville’s offense, the Ironmen sent 10 batters to the plate in a five-run second inning to break open a scoreless game. A parade of hits by the bottom of the batting order — singles by Alyssa Tucker and Cheyenne Starr, and a two-run double from nine-hole hitter Kira Snyder — fueled the big inning, and proved just how potent Danville’s lineup is.
“Kira Snyder had a key double for us,” Strausser recalled. “Alyssa Tucker had some nice hits tonight, and Cara Bohner did well as always. Our whole lineup produced well today. I moved some things around because a few girls were struggling and it seemed to work out.
“They work hard at practice. I can’t ask any more from them. They work hard, and they know that they have to keep working hard so we can accomplish the goals we want to get to.”
Tucker and Bohner each had two hits. Tucker, Wagner and Snyder each drove in multiple runs, as well.
The victory gives Danville (10-1) another game up on the Indians (8-3), who are now two games behind the Ironmen for first place in the District 4 Class 4A standings. It also snapped Shamokin’s impressive six-game winning streak that started immediately after the teams' first meeting two weeks ago.
“Shamokin hasn’t lost since we beat them the first time,” Strausser said. “They have a lot of freshmen on that team, and they’re going to be very tough for the next few years. They’re well-coached, and they’re going to keep being a team to watch.”
Danville 9, Shamokin 1
Shamokin;000;001;0 — 1-1-3
Danville;051;201;x — 9-7-0
Annie Hornberger, Emma Kurtz (5), Lauren Noll (6) and Kate Glosek. Morgan Wagner and Lindsey Cashner.
WP: Wagner. LP: Hornberger.
Shamokin: Kennedy Petrovich 1-for-3, run.
Danville – Alyssa Tucker 2-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Cara Bohner 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Wagner 1-for-4, home run, run, 2 RBIs; Kira Snyder 1-for-2, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.