SUNBURY — No one noticed but there was a blackout at Shikellamy Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Brandon Zimmerman was the only one who experienced it.
The Danville senior was thrilled beyond belief when he beat Southern Columbia’s Jake Rose in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in the Heartland Athletic Conference Southern Sectional meet.
The high that he felt after that victory lasted just a short time before it was eclipsed by his victory over Rose’s teammate, Braeden Wisloski — arguably the fastest sprinter in the state — in the 200-meter dash.
“Oh, man. I don’t know what happened,” Zimmerman said, just moments after running a blistering personal best of 22 seconds flat in the 200.
“I got around the turn and I felt him pushing me, and he sling-shotted me. He passed me halfway across the turn, and then everything went black,” he said. “I blacked out. I just don’t know what happened. It was unbelievable.
“I came in there just trying to get second because I know how good an athlete Wisloski is,” Zimmerman continued. “Being able to edge him is huge. It’s huge.”
Zimmerman broke the Ironmen school record in the 200 and 110 hurdles. He already owned the mark in the long jump.
Wisloski didn’t expect to lose the 200, but he was happy for what the race did for him.
“I came out here thinking I was going to win by a lot,” he said, "but about 50 yards out, he came flying past me. I tried to press, and I was pressing. It was a loss, but I’m happy with it. It’s fine.”
The sophomore ran a PR in the 100 as did the Tigers’ winning 4x400 relay, which, Wisloski said, is pushing hard to get to the state meet and win gold.
“We put in a good race and had great competition, and we all ran a 51-second split,” Wisloski said. “On a nice day like this, it’s great to do that.”
Zimmerman said Rose “pushed me so much” in the hurdles.
“Having him run in front of me ... he’s an insane athlete, and he definitely pushed me to be a better competitor,” Zimmerman said. “It’s an honor; it was amazing. Him only being a junior is crazy what he’s done, and to beat him is even better. It’s amazing.”
Rose said that the 300s are not his strongest event but, he said, “Zimmerman is a once-in-the-area athlete.”
In his loss to Zimmerman, Rose said, “It was either press him and run bad or run my own race. I ran my own race and I PR’d and I can’t be mad. “(Lewisburg) is triple-A and we are double-A, so I hope we both win a state title.”
Zimmerman also won the long jump, and took second to Rose in the 110 hurdles.
Lewisburg, led by its dominating distance squad, captured the team championship with 178 points to runner-up and host Shikellamy’s 154½.
Next up is the District 4 championships Thursday and Saturday in Williamsport.
The Green Dragons’ Hess brothers swept the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter races. Junior Jacob took the 1,600 in 4:26.55, and the 3,200 in 9:42.27.Sophomore Thomas captured the 800 in 1:58.33. Teammate Anthony Bhangdia also took gold for the team champions, winning the triple jump with a leap of 44 feet, 5 inches.
Southern Columbia also won the 4x100 relay with Gavin Garcia, Rose, Jake Davis and Wisloski.
Danville’s team of Rory Lieberman, Nick Krohn, Evan Klinger and Douglas Houser won the opening 4x800 relay in 8:33.77. The Ironmen took the javelin title with K.J. Riley’s throw of 168-3.
The runner-up Braves had a pair of gold medalists in pole vaulter Mason Brubaker (15 feet) and discus thrower Eric Shoch (149-1).
Shamokin also visited the top of the podium twice with wins from Billy Delbaugh (48.74 in the 400) and Marcus Moyer (high jump in a personal-best 6-0).
Lewisburg coach Ron Hess said, “We were really pushing hard for that district meet so we wanted to perform well (Saturday), and we weren’t holding back per se. We trained through this one with the idea of district and states.”
Hess ran a different, younger 4x800 team to give younger runners an opportunity and also to allow his relay runners to enter some open events and work on their times.
“I’m very proud of this team,” he said. “I think if we look at the times this is going to be as strong as any.”
Jacob Hess said, “I was trying to sit behind our other runner (Calvin Bailey in the 1,600). I went around him on the sixth or seventh lap and just tried to take it in first.”
Thomas Hess said his winning time in the 800 was a personal best, but his priority is relays. He doesn’t run many open events. He said his relay teammates have helped him improve.
“They always show me how good of a runner I can actually be,” he said.
Shikellamy coach Jonny Evans, whose team went unbeaten in capturing the HAC-Division I regular-season title, said the Braves did the best they could while also looking toward the district meet.
“I’m really proud of my team. We got after it, and we know that next week is the district championship and that is also on our minds,” Evans said.
“Lewisburg performed great. I have to hand it to a team like Lewisburg. They came with their best and the key was their distance runners.”
Evans added, “Danville and Southern are both dynamic teams — powerful teams with tremendous athletes — and those guys are all going to be fine down the road.”
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
TRACK & FIELD SOUTHERN SECTIONAL
BOYS
Team standings and key: 1. Lewisburg (Lew), 178; 2. Shikellamy (Shik), 154.5; 3. Danville (Dan), 115; 4. Southern Columbia (SC), 100; 5. Mount Carmel (MC), 79; 6. Shamokin (Sham), 60.5.
4x800: 1. Danville (Rory Lieberman, Nick Krohn, Evan Klinger, Douglas Houser), 8:11.62; 2. Shikellamy (Paul Snyder, Tim Gale, Nick Koontz, Nolan Reynolds), 8:26.98; 3. Lewisburg (Thomas Hess, Calvin Bailey, Gianluca Perrone, James Koconis), 8:36.82; 4. Southern Columbia (James Bender, Colden Bloom, Edward Zuber, Jason Robinson), 8:53.67; 5. Mount Carmel (Pedro Feliciano, Kris Kalbarchik, Orville Fesniak, Derek Lawler), 9:39.36.
110H: 1. Jake Rose (SC), 14.34; 2. Brandon Zimmerman (Dan), 14.40; 3. Benjamin Bulger (Dan), 15.65; 4. Mason Brubaker (Shik), 15.78; 5. Carter Smink (Sham), 15.84; 6. Julien Mercado-Bonanno (Lew), 16.67; 7. Rashawn Martin (Shik), 17.44; 8. Thomas Davitt (MC), 17.95.
100: 1. Braeden Wisloski (SC), 11.20; 2. Gavin Colescott (Shik), 11.36; 3. Cameron Michaels (Lew), 11.37; 4. Chase Morgan (Shik), 11.46; 5. Gavin Garcia (SC), 11.47; 6. Garrett Timco (MC), 11.72; 7. Cole Spears (MC), 11.74; 8. Joniel Bruno (Shik), 11.79.
1,600: 1. Jacob Hess (Lew), 4:26.55; 2. Calvin Bailey (Lew), 4:29.50; 3. Paul Snyder (Shik), 4:44.39; 4. Micah Zellers (Shik), 4:446.8; 5. Nick Krohn (Dan), 4:48.5; 6. Evan Klinger (Dan), 4:50.41; 7. James Bender (SC), 4:54.44; 8. Kieran Murray (Lew), 4:57.45.
4x100: 1. SC (Gavin Garcia, Jake Rose, Jake Davis, Braeden Wisloski), 42.89; 2. Shik (Joniel Bruno, Chase Morgan, Isaac Shaffer-Neitz, Rashawn Martin), 44.87; 3. Sham (Max Madden, Ryder Zulkowski, Jason Alderson, Carter Smink), 45.22; 4. MC (Cole Spears, Garrett Varano, Michael Farronato, Garrett Timco), 45.37; 5. Lew (Ethan Dominick, Anthony Bhangdia, Jack Dieffenderfer, Cameron Michaels), 45.52.
400: 1. Billy Delbaugh (Sham), 48.74; 2. Gavin Garcia (SC), 50.88; 3. Colton Lynch (Sham), 51.30; 4. James Koconis (Lew), 52.53; 5. Tim Gale (Shik), 51.95; 6. Calvin Bailey (Lew), 53.32; 7. Nathaniel Long (MC), 53.46; 8. Thomas Haynos (Lew), 53.99.
300IH: 1. Brandon Zimmerman (Dan), 39.20; 2. Jake Rose (SC), 39.75; 3. Benjamin Bulger (Dan), 40.79; 4. Julien Mercado-Bonanno (Lew), 42.23; 5. Mason Brubaker (Shik), 42.39; 6. Rashawn Martin (Shik), 42.39; 7. Carter Smink (Shik), 42.88; 8. Jonny Slovick (MC), 45.92.
800: 1. Thomas Hess (Lew), 1:58.33; 2. Gianluca Perrone (Lew), 2:00.66; 3. Elijah Adams (Lew), 2:02.79; 4. Nolan Reynolds (Shik), 2:03.64; 5. Tim Gale (Shik), 2:04.18; 6. Tim Gale (Shik), 2:04.18; 7. Douglas Houser (Dan), 2:06.75; 8. Derek Lawler (MC), 2:07.13.
200: 1. Brandon Zimmerman (Dan), 22.00; 2. Braeden Wisloski (SC), 22.28; 3. Cameron Michaels (Lew), 22.68; 4. Chase Morgan (Shik), 22.82; 5. Joniel Bruno (Shik), 23.25; 6. Garrett Timco (MC), 23.57; 7. Jeremy Sanchez Rodriguez (Lew), 23.70; 8. Alex Morrison (SC), 24.00.
3,200: 1. Jacob Hess (Lew), 9:42.27; 2. Rory Lieberman (Dan), 9:47.25; 3. Alan Daniel (Lew), 9:53.36; 4. Connor Murray (19L36,94l 5, Paul Snyder (Shik), 10:38.04; 6. Micah Zellers (Shik), 10:40.38; 7. Adam Gallo (Dan), 10:43.09; 8. Dane Spahr (Dan), 10:47.60.
4x400: 1. SC (Jake Davis, Jake Rose, Braeden Wisloski, Gavin Garcia), 3:25.34; 2. Sham (Colton Lynch, Santino Carapelluci, Billy Delbaugh, Ryder Zulkowski), 3:27.55; 3. Lew (Thomas Hess, James Koconis, Gianluca Perrone, Calvin Bailey), 3:30.39; 4. Shik (Nolan Reynolds, Chase Morgan, Tim Gale, Joniel Bruno), 3:32.96; 5. Dan (Gavin Fry, Evan Klinger, Nick Krohn, Douglas Houser), 3:40.61.
High jump: 1. Marcus Moyer (Sham), 6-0; 2. Michael Balichik (MC), 5-10; 3. Simon Stumbris (Lew), 5-10; 4. Nathaniel Long (MC), 5-8; 5. (tie) Anthony Bhangdia (Lew), Joel Harris (Lew), 5-6; 7 (tie), Ryder Zulkowski (Sham), Cameron Crowder (Shik), 5-6.
Long jump: 1. Brandon Zimmerman (Dan), 21-9; 2. Anthony Bhangdia (Lew), 21-6½; 3. Jake Davis (SC), 19-9½; 4. Mason Brubaker (Shik) 19-7½; 5. Nick Zeigler (SC), 19-7; 6. Simon Stumbris (Lew), 19-6½; 7. Garrett Varano (MC), 18-6; 8. Michael Balichik (MCA), 18-5.
Triple jump: 1. Anthony Bhangdia (Lew), 44-5; 2. Jagger Dressler (Dan), 44-5; 3. Simon Stumbris (Lew), 42-3; 4. Benjamin Bulger (Dan), 41-0; 5. Jake Davis (SC), 40-11; 6. Alex Morrison (SC), 40-11; 7. Pedro Feliciano (MC), 38-8½; 8. John Peifer (Shik), 38-7.
Javelin: 1. K.J. Riley (Dan), 168-3; 2. Bronson Kraynak (Dan), 159-8; 3. Cael Amerman (Shik), 156-9; 4. Michael Farronato (MC), 153-11; 5. Tyler Arnold (SC), 145-6; 6. Ian Paul (Sham), 145-5; 7. Randy Castillo (Shik), 141-4; 8. Zane Zlockie (MC), 139-8.
Shot put: 1. Jared Oakes (Shik), 51-5; 2. Matt Kelley (MC), 48-3; 3. Zachary Gose (Lew), 43-8¼; 4. Mike Keer (MC), 42-11½; 5. Ian Paul (Sham), 42-4½; 6. Eric Shoch (Shik), 41-4; 7. David Hall (Lew), 42-3¾; 8. Alex Geiser (Shik), 40-8¼.
Discus: 1. Eric Shoch (Shik), 149-1; 2. Zachary Gose (Lew), 127-4; 3. Matthew Scicchitano (MC), 126-10; 4. Jared Oakes (Shik), 122-9; 5. Michael Farronato (MC), 121-4; 6. Stephen Tiffin (Lew), 120-7; 7. Nathan Gessner (Shik), 118-8; 8. Mike Keer (MC) 118-4.
Pole vault: 1. Mason Brubaker (Shik), 15-0; 2. Adam Seasholtz (Lew), 13-6; 3. Jayden Packer (Shik), 10-6; 4. Garrett Varano (MC), 10-0; 5. Wade Alleman (Sham), 10-0; 6. Kole Biscoe (SC), 10-0; 7. Sayyidakbar Akbarov (Sham), 9-6; 8. Ethan Riedhammer (Dan), 9-6.