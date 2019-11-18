The Daily Item
BLOOMSBURG – It’s always tough to follow a legend as Paul Darragh found out on Sunday afternoon.
Bloomsburg University announced that Darragh had been relieved of his duties as football coach after finishing the 2019 season at 5-6. It’s the first losing season at Bloomsburg since a 5-6 record in 1998.
Darragh replaced Danny Hale for the 2013 season. Hale finished his career with 172-56-1 (.754 winning percentage) as coach of the Huskies.
Darragh compiled a 52-28 record as the Huskies coach, but 21 of those wins came in Darragh’s first two seasons as the coach.
“We appreciate and thank Paul for his seven years of service as head coach of our football program,” Bloomsburg Athletic Director Dr. Mike McFarland said. “After much consideration, we feel it is in the university’s best interest to move in a new direction. We will seek a candidate who can build on the winning tradition of Bloomsburg University football.”
Prior to taking over as head coach, Darragh served as the Huskies’ defensive coordinator for 16 years under Hale.