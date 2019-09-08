BOILING SPRINGS — Cori Davis scored a pair of goals — one in each half — to help Greenwood beat Boiling Springs on Saturday.
Davis opened the scoring less than nine minutes into the game off an assist from Leah Bryner. Hailey Womer scored less than four minutes later to double the advantage for the Wildcats (5-0).
The Bubblers got one goal back but Sydney Cameron answered 43 second later, and Emma Rolston scored with 19 seconds left in the first half to put Greenwood ahead 4-1.
Greenwood 5, Boiling Springs 2
First half
G-Cori Davis (Leah Bryner), 21:20; G-Hailey Womer (Grace Lesh), 17:27; BS-Kate Dombrowski, 14:43; G-Sydney Cameron (Lesh), 14:00; G-Emma Rolston (Womer), 0:19.
Second half
G-Davis (Jordan Stroup), 24:49; BS-Reagan Eickhoff, 7:23.
Shots: G, 18-5. Corners: G, 9-3. Saves: Greenwood 3 (Kelsey Sheaffer); Boiling Springs 12 (Carly Galbraith).