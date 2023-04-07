Former Bucknell men's basketball coach Nathan Davis was named the new head coach at the University of New Hampshire on Friday.
In 14 years as a men's basketball head coach, Davis has received five Coach of the Year awards while guiding two programs to a total of 270 wins, five conference tournament titles, and eight NCAA tournament appearances, including one Final Four.
"I am thrilled to welcome Nathan Davis to our Wildcat family," said Allison Rich, the university's director of athletics. "Nathan's ability to recruit talented student-athletes and lead programs to success are just a few of the qualities that make him the right person to energize UNH men's basketball and take our program to new heights. In addition to being an experienced and proven head coach, Nathan has been a positive influence on the student-athletes he has encountered throughout his career. He genuinely cares about the young people he mentors and is invested in building strong relationships with alumni, staff, and members of our community to enhance the student-athlete experience."
At Bucknell, Davis was a two-time Patriot League Coach of the Year and led the Bison to a pair of NCAA tournament appearances during his eight years as head coach from 2015-23.
Davis previously spent five years (2003-08) as the top assistant coach at Bucknell under Pat Flannery and was instrumental to the team's historic NCAA tournament victories in 2005 and 2006.
"UNH is getting a terrific basketball coach with a high IQ for the game, very connected recruiter and the community will love the Davises," Flannery said. "Coach Davis has been successful at every level. You'll have a whole lot of new fans in the mid-state area."
"My family and I are very excited to join the UNH campus and community," Davis said. "Going through the process I was blown away by the vision Allison Rich and her team had for the future of the program. I am proud and humbled that I have been given the opportunity to lead this program, and I look forward to seeing UNH men's basketball compete for championships on a yearly basis."
After departing Bucknell in 2008, Davis spent one year as an assistant coach at Colgate University before being named the head coach at his alma mater, Randolph-Macon. Davis achieved incredible success in his six seasons with the Yellow Jackets (2009-15). He posted a 141-39 record (.783 win percentage) with three Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships, six NCAA tournament berths, and a Division III Final Four appearance in 2009-10.
In his final season at Randolph-Macon, Davis' squad was ranked No. 1 in the country for three weeks, went undefeated in league play, 28-3 overall, and advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight. The 28 victories tied the school record, and its 25-game winning streak set a new program mark.