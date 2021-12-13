The previous five seasons have been pretty bleak for the Milton football program.
The Black Panthers won just five games in that span, including two winless seasons.
In 2021, Milton exceeded all expectations, winning seven games, including quarterfinal in the District 4 Class 3A playoffs. It's the program's first winning season and playoff victory since 2012.
For those results, coach Phil Davis was selected the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I coach of the year.
Selinsgrove led Valley schools with 14 players selected to the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I football all-star team, which tied the Seals for second overall.
The Seals, which finished the season at 8-4, had four players selected to the first team.
The Black Panthers had two first-team selections, and 13 overall. Shamokin had one first-team selection, and seven overall. Shikellamy had nine players selected to the team.
Division champion and District 4 Class 4A champion Jersey Shore led the selections with 16 on the first team, and 24 selections overall. Central Mountain had five first-team selections, and 14 honorees overall.
Selinsgrove's Brandon Hile earned three first-team selections. Hile was picked at running back, linebacker and athlete. Hile averaged 9.2 yards per carry (879 yards, 13 TDs on the ground). On the defensive side of the ball, Hile had 110 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss and six sacks, along with two interceptions and two blocked kicks.
Aaron Rothermel and Teague Hoover also earned first-team honors for Selinsgrove.
Rothermel earned first-team honors on the offensive line, after moving from tight end as a junior. Selinsgrove had its best offensive season in three seasons behind Rothermel and the rest of the Seals front. Rothermel plans to play at Juniata College next fall.
Hoover earned his spot at safety. A two-time all-state selection, Hoover had 95 tackles with five games in double figures, including 15 against Class 2A champion Southern Columbia. Hoover had two interceptions, and returned two punts for a touchdowns this season. Hoover will play baseball for former major leaguer and Lewisburg graduate Steve Kline at Indiana Univeristy of Pennsylvania.
Milton had two first-team selections — lineman Austin Mitch and punter Ashton Krall. The Black Panthers averaged 25.8 points per game this season, and ran for 2,716 yards this season.
Running back Max Madden was the lone first-team selection from Shamokin. Madden ran for 1,488 yards and 18 touchdowns in 11 games. He accounted for 64 percent of his team's total offense, and scored 18 of the team’s 26 offensive touchdowns for the Indians.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
FOOTBALL
DIVISION I ALL-STARS
First team
Offense
QB: Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore; RB: Brandon Hile, Selinsgrove; Max Madden, Shamokin; WR: Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore; Connor Foltz, Central Mountain; Kooper Peacock, Jersey Shore; TE: Micah Walizer, Central Columbia: OL: Zach Rooney, Jersey Shore; Luke Springman, Jersey Shore; Austin Mitch, Milton; Aaron Rothermel, Selinsgrove; Ben Garlick, Central Mountain; K: Tyler Weaver, Central Mountain; Athlete: Brandon Hile, Selinsgrove.
Defense
DT/NG: Zach Rooney, Jersey Shore; Luke Springman, Jersey Shore; DE: Tate Sechrist, Jersey Shore; Connor Davis, Jersey Shore; ILB: Hayden Packer, Jersey Shore; Karter Peacock, Jersey Shore; OLB: Brandon Hile, Selinsgrove; Rocco Serafini, Central Columbia; DB: Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore; Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore; Kooper Peacock, Jersey Shore; Teague Hoover, Selinsgrove; P: Kooper Peacock, Jersey Shore; Ashton Krall, Milton.
Coach of the year: Phil Davis, Milton.
Second team
Offense
QB: Brett Gerlach, Central Mountain; RB: Hayden Packer, Jersey Shore; Aaron Frasch, Shamokin; Ryan Pentz, Central Mountain; WR: Connor Griffin, Jersey Shore; Gavin Bastian, Selinsgrove; Peyton Rearick, Milton; TE: Ashton Krall, Milton; OL: Jared Palski, Jersey Shore; Garrett Kitchen, Shamokin; Dierk Stetts, Jersey Shore; Gunner Treibley, Milton; Garrett Hendricks, Central Mountain; K: Breck Miller, Jersey Shore; Athlete: Xzavier Minium, Milton.
Defense
DT/NG: Ben Garlick, Central Mountain; Dierk Stetts, Jersey Shore; DE: Steven Miller, Selinsgrove; Owen Persun, Central Mountain; ILB: Micah Walizer, Central Mountain; Chris Doyle, Milton; DB: Nate Aument, Selinsgrove; Connor Griffin, Jersey Shore; Ryan Pentz, Central Mountain; John Peifer, Shikellamy; P: Tyler Weaver, Central Mountain.
Honorable mention
Offense
QB: Xzavier Minium, Milton; RB: Elijah Jordan, Jersey Shore; Tucker Teats, Selinsgrove; Chris Doyle, Milton; Ashton Canelo, Milton; Gage Wolfe, Shikellamy; Coltyn Sempko, Shikellamy; WR: Nate Aument, Selinsgrove; John Peifer, Shikellamy; Tyler Weaver, Central Mountain; Dylan Reiff, Milton; TE: Kaden Hoffman, Shikellamy; OL: Kurtis Raker, Shikellamy; Eric Zalar, Shamokin; Max Maurer, Selinsgrove; Athlete: Peyton Rearick, Milton.
Defense
DT/NG: Kurtis Raker, Shikellamy Ethan Miller, Selinsgrove; Farrell Sipe, Milton; Gunner Treibley, Milton; Ronnie Ergott, Central Mountain; DE: Pavel Galyaveyev, Milton; ILB: Corey Rumberger, Selinsgrove; Aaron Rothermel, Selinsgrove; Logan Othoudt, Selinsgrove; Aaron Frasch, Shamokin; Coltyn Sempko, Shikellamy; Gage Wolfe, Shikellamy; Luke Goodwin, Milton; Ashton Canelo, Milton; DB: Tyler Whary, Shamokin; Dylan Reiff, Milton; Peyton Rearick, Milton; Quadir Herbert, Milton; Xzavier Minium, Milton; Ashton Krall, Milton; Colin Seedor, Shamokin.