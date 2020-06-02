I sat at my desk in the sports department of The Daily Item, and I’ll be honest, I struggled to focus on my work.
It wasn’t because there aren’t many sports going on currently.
It was because of what’s going on in the Valley, the country and the world.
What’s going on is people are outraged and protesting after the death of George Floyd last week. Floyd was a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes as three other officers watched.
I usually restrict myself to using this space to talk about sports, and when I do write a column — which isn’t often — I try to be fun and helpful. This sure won’t be fun, but I hope it’s helpful.
I don’t know what it’s like to be black in America, and as much as I talk to and interact with people who do know what it’s like I’ll never fully understand. It sure doesn’t seem easy.
The death of Floyd comes on the heels of Penn State defensive lineman Aeneas Hawkins being the target of a racial slur, while simply stopping at a gas station.
We ran a story in Sunday’s edition in which Penn State football coach James Franklin said, “my heart is broken, my beliefs have been challenged and my emotions are raw.”
“I am gutted by this nation’s most recent tragedies and frustrated by our country’s inaction,” Franklin wrote on Twitter, a statement that he said was in honor of Floyd, 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery and 26-year-old Breonna Taylor.
Sunday night, Bucknell men’s basketball coach Nathan Davis — a man whom I’ve gotten to know well over the last four years, and is someone I admire and respect — put out a statement on Twitter.
“I have also experienced anger that these things continue to happen and far too often go unpunished, forgotten, or brushed aside,” Davis wrote in part. “I have also felt frustration that I once again have to have conversations with 14, 12 and 7 year old children about what they are facing as African Americans in our great country.”
Davis also wrote that he had hope after seeing so many people use their voices to call out “racism and oppression.”
There are a lot of complicated feelings related to race in America — I understand that. There may be valid differences of opinion on how the protests are being handled. That’s fine.
What is clear to me is that it is wrong for people to have to live differently or be fearful because of the color of their skin.
This situation has made me sad; it’s made me angry.
Will this column mean much in the grand scheme of things? Probably not, but I hope it makes a tiny difference.
Coaches and athletes are speaking out for what’s right. As fans, the least we need to do is listen.