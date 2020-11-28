When I found out on Thanksgiving morning that Shikellamy softball coach Eric Long passed away, it was hard to generate many thoughts.
It was such a shocking thing to read on Facebook as soon as I got up, it honestly threw me for a loop.
It’s not that I didn’t believe the Shikellamy Softball Boosters Facebook page, it was more that I didn’t want to.
The only thing I could come up with on short notice was:
He was a good dude.
I didn’t know him all that well, but from all walks of his life the tributes poured in. If you read our story on Friday morning, his co-workers with the City of Sunbury couldn’t say enough nice things about him.
The softball world is one of more close-knit ones in high school sports.
Long coached ASA before he coached the Shikellamy High School team, and that world might have felt the loss more acutely.
Umpires, coaches from other towns and various other members of the softball community quickly expressed the same kind of stories of his kindness and encouragement.
One of the ones that I saw that stuck out to me came from Heath Stewart of Mifflinburg, who talked about the encouragement he received to coach ASA among other things.
When he took over at Shikellamy, the Braves hadn’t had much success over the last decade. A once proud local program hadn’t won a district title in a long time before Long’s first season.
I remember the Braves’ upset of Milton fondly that day at Turbotville, but what really sticks out about that season came in the week before that game.
It was a Braves team filled with seniors that hadn’t won much and two really strong freshmen — his daughter Kierston and third baseman Kayleigh Lenner — so it’s a recipe that sounds like it would be trouble. In the short time I spent at practice, I got that feeling the Braves had a better shot than I believed.
There was such a sense of camaraderie, respect and, maybe most importantly, fun that just shone through on the Braves that season. That was a reflection of how quickly that team believed in itself, and of what Long was teaching them.
I know it doesn’t mean much in this time of mourning for the family, and I wish the best and peace at this time for Eric’s wife Deni and children, Bryce and Kierston.
I hope they can take solace in the fact that he was a good dude.