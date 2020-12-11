Mount Carmel and Southern Columbia will have to wait longer than expected for their new wrestling coaches to make their debuts.
On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that high school sports would be put on hold from Saturday through Jan. 3.
The Red Tornadoes and Tigers were both scheduled to open the season Saturday.
First-year Red Tornadoes coach Tom McDonald Sr. said the wrestlers were going to have to show dedication while away from the mat.
“It puts them out of shape (if they don’t),” he said. “These kids have got to do something on their own, whether it’s lift weights or work out. They’ve got to stay in shape.
“The kids have been working really hard, so hopefully they don’t forget about the hard work they’ve been putting in during the preseason and offseason. It’s not just us; everyone is going to have that.”
McDonald said he wished he took over as head coach last season, so he could have had a normal offseason and preseason to get the Red Tornadoes ready.
“This whole season is up in the air,” he said.
Southern Columbia, which went 20-3 last season and placed third in the state as a team, also has an assistant coach taking over the head job in Kent Lane.
“This is a resilient group of athletes,” Lane said. “They have been able to put aside the distractions of COVID-19, and focus on the process of training and getting ready to achieve at a high level this season in spite of the pandemic.”
That will just be put on hold a little longer.
The Tigers return a group of four state qualifers in senior Patrick Edmondson, juniors Gavin Garcia and Kole Biscoe, and freshman Wesley Barnes. All four have reached the state tournament each season they’ve been in high school.
Garcia went 28-3 and placed third in the state last year. Barnes was 39-9 as a freshman and earned a state fourth-place medal. Edmondson (22-6), who recently committed to Lehigh, and Biscoe (43-7) both placed at states during their freshman seasons.
“We have a group of guys who want to compete and thrive under the bright lights,” Lane said. “This is a team that returns four guys who have stood on the podium at Hershey. ... Add into that, returning 20-plus match winners last year in Brady Feese, Garrett Krebs, Ian Yoder, and Brandon Gedman, and we have a solid core.”
Southern Columbia also has one of the top newcomers in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III wrestling in junior Derek Berlitz. He went 40-18 over the past two seasons at Notre Dame-Green Pond, and reached the state meet as a freshman.
Lane said the Tigers also have some talented freshmen joining the team.
“That gives us a balanced lineup from top to bottom that can do some damage,” he said.
McDonald also has some talented returners to work with at Mount Carmel, led by junior Damon Backes (30-11), who was a state qualifier a year ago.
McDonald’s son, Trevor, returns for his senior campaign after going 21-3 but missing the postseason a season ago.
“We have a good mix of everything,” coach McDonald said. “We’re a little young. The older kids need to step up, and, hopefully, the young kids will get some good experience.”
There are five freshmen on the Red Tornadoes’ 11-wrestler roster.
Despite all the uncertainty, McDonald said his first year as a coach has been a good experience so far.
“I’m enjoying it; the kids are really working hard,” he said. “Everyone wants to be a contender and do their best.
“I’m doing things a little different, but the kids have conformed well. I took parts from all the coaches I’ve worked with over the last 16 years.”
Warrior Run will also be chasing the Tigers in HAC-III, but coach Jeremy Betz’s expectations for the season are tempered.
“The biggest thing I am hoping for is that we can safely get somewhat of a season completed this season,” he said. “Without knowing if there is a season, it is hard to make goals for and with the team.”
Seniors Kaden Majcher (28-12) and Hayden DuRussell (11-5) and sophomore Kaden Milheim (18-9) are the top returners for the Defenders, who have nine seniors on their 16-member roster.
“We have a group of kids that work hard and are willing to make sacrifices for team success,” Betz said.
Central Columbia, Bloomsburg, and Hughesville also compete in HAC-III.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DIVISION III WRESTLING
Valley schools (Key returners with last year’s record, unless noted)
MOUNT CARMEL RED TORNADOES
Coach: Tom McDonald Sr.
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Last year’s record: 14-5
Key returners: Damon Backes, jr., 189 pounds (30-11); Thomas Davitt, jr., 152/160 (15-11); Trevor McDonald, sr., 126 (21-3).
Rest of roster: Kody Figard, fr., 145; Kristopher Kalbarchick, so., 106; Gavin Lasko, fr., 160; Tyler Owens, sr. 172; Maddox Reed, fr., 145; Jonny Slovick, sr., 126/132; Ezequiel Toro, fr., 120; Ryan Weidner, fr., 285.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA TIGERS
Coach: Kent Lane
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Last year’s record: 20-3
Key returners: Wesley Barnes, so., 172/189 pounds (39-9); Kole Biscoe, jr., 126/132 (43-7); Gavin Garcia, jr., 160/170 (28-3); Patrick Edmondson, sr., 145/152 (22-6); Brandon Gedman, sr., 152/160 (29-16); Garrett Krebs, sr., 126/132 (20-10); Ian Yoder, sr., 138/145 (25-15).
Rest of roster: Mason Barvitskie, fr., 120/126; Colden Bloom, fr., 152/160; Gaege Fronk, fr., 106; Garrett Garcia, fr., 160/170; Jaymen Golden, fr., 132/138; Carter Madden, fr., 138/145; Louden Murphy, fr., 138/145; Trevor Yorks, so., 145/152; Derek Berlitz, jr., 215/285; Toren Cooper, jr., 113/120; Brady Feese, jr., 113/120; Ethan Roughton, jr., 145/152; Joseph Quinton, jr., 172/189.
WARRIOR RUN DEFENDERS
Coach: Jeremy Betz
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Last year’s record: 7-7
Key returners: Hayden DuRussell, sr., 106/113 pounds (11-5); Kaden Majcher, sr., 120/126 (28-12); Kaden Milheim, so., 106/113 (18-9).
Rest of roster: Landan Kurtz, sr., 138/145; Caleb Long, sr., 285; Ethan Litchard, sr., 172/189; Nathan Michael, sr., 132/138; Hunter Rovenolt, sr., 132/138; Taylor Wise, sr., 152/160; Austin Witmer, sr., 189/215; Tanner Confair, jr., 152/160; Kalen Ritenour, jr., 145/152; Anson Rouch, jr., 113/120; Dakota Fraley, so., 113/120; Cody Goodspeed, so., 126/132; Colton Kirkner, so., 138/145.