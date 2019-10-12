Nick Shedleski has some significant decisions to make for his future over the coming weeks and months, so it’s a good thing the Lewisburg senior has plenty of practice.
When you’re a quarterback, making pre-snap reads at the line of scrimmage or post-snap reads while dropping back into the pocket and scanning the secondary, making decisions happens every 45 seconds.
Those decisions have become easier to make as Shedleski’s high school career has unfolded during the four seasons the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder has been the Green Dragons’ starter behind center.
A healthy number of them have worked, too.
Heading into Lewisburg’s game with Jersey Shore on Friday, Shedleski had completed 58.2 percent of his pass attempts (64-for-110) for just more than 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns.
Need another impressive number? He hasn’t thrown an interception, which helps explain why Lewisburg (5-2, 3-1 in HAC-I) had captured its last four outings.
Well, success on local football fields, along with the lofty GPA (4.0) he sports, is why Shedleski is the latest youngster to land The Daily Item’s Scholar Athlete of the Week award sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Susquehanna Valley playing fields.
“My accuracy has gone up significantly because I’m trying to be smarter with the ball,” said Shedleski, who also has rushed for a handful of touchdowns. “It all comes from watching film throughout the week and having receivers run the right routes. They’re doing a great job catching the ball this year and being in the right spots.”
The two-year captain is likely to graduate as the school’s career leader in every statistical category involving quarterback play.
Heading into Friday, Shedleski already owned school records for completions (308) and passing yardage (4,584). He’s thrown 35 touchdown passes, so he’s just a few shy of owning that sparkling mark.
“At times over the course of the past two years, Nick would pick a receiver out who he wanted to throw the ball to before the play,” Lewisburg coach Marc Persing said. “Now, in his senior year, I think he truly understands what the offense is and he’s making reads. That’s evident by the completion percentage and his productivity. He’s taken that next step from being a good high school quarterback to being college-ready wherever he goes.”
And playing the position throughout a career that began as a 6-year-old — aside from the one season at the midget level when he lined up at guard — has been another plus as Shedleski’s ability to read defenses has caught up with his physical skills.
“My dad has had me doing quarterback drills ever since I was little,” Shedleski said. “I was a quarterback all through junior high and luckily all four years (of high school), so every game I’ve been able to get more comfortable and the game slows down. You’re able to dissect every part of the game and a big part of that is watching film.
“It’s not just Friday nights and going out there and playing. Coach Persing has given me a lot of — I won’t say freedom — but a lot of responsibility to make some reads out there and just try to put our team in the best position to win.”
Shedleski started for the Lewisburg basketball team each of his first three seasons as a post player, and has been a three-year regular at first base. His left-handed stick puts him in the heart of the lineup. He also pitches.
Mount St. Mary’s has offered Shedleski a baseball scholarship, so deciding between playing that sport and continuing his football career is a significant choice he’s going to have to make.
“Obviously, (baseball’s) an option,” Shedleski said. “Other than that, everything else is kind of up in the air. We’ll see how the rest of this football season goes.”
Shedleski is also thinking about what to study in college.
A splendid student at Lewisburg, Shedleski is taking Advanced Placement courses in calculus and physics. Last year, his academic schedule included AP classes in calculus, English and environmental science.
“I have Nick in class and he’s a smart kid. He works hard and he’s just well-respected in the school,” Lewisburg boys soccer coach Ben Kettlewell said. “He’s in my Calc 2 class and he gets great grades and he works hard for them.
“Walking down the hallway, you wouldn’t know that he’s the star quarterback. He’s just great to everybody and he pumps up everybody. He’s just an overall good kid.”
Shedleski’s academic schedule isn’t limited to AP classes, however, as he’s also part of Lewisburg’s first forensics class. Next semester, he’ll replace forensics with astronomy and meteorology, other first-year offerings.
He’s even taking a ceramics class.
Somehow, Shedleski finds time to line the youth football fields and he also officiates at some of those games. He’s also been a regular contributor/counselor the past few years at Lewisburg’s youth basketball camp.
Right now, he’s immersed in playing a sizable role for a Lewisburg football program that’s hoping to add to its winning streak and improve the Green Dragons’ chances of hosting a District 4 Class 3A playoff game. Right now, they sit fourth.
Maybe he’ll even chase down another career record or two.
“I’m just really thankful for all the guys that have been a part of it and helped me put together all the passing yards, touchdowns, completions, whatever it is,” Shedleski said. “Honestly, not just skill players but all the linemen throughout the years and stuff. It’s not one person that gets it done every Friday night. There’s a lot more to it than me just throwing the ball — receptions, blocking, everything. It really is a whole team effort to get these records and I couldn’t do it without the other guys on the team.”
Making quality decisions with the ball also helps — and Shedleski’s done that a lot.