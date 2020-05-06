The Daily Item
With the cancellation of the Little League World Series, eyes turned to the Pennsylvania Little League to decide what to do with the local Little Leagues.
The state decided in a Zoom meeting that there will not be sectional or state tournaments in any division, but is leaving it up to local districts to decide on whether or not to hold a district championship tournament this season.
With the current plan to reopen Pennsylvania, the state Little League became concerned that different areas of the state would be able to complete different parts of their season, making it tough to hold the state and sectional tournaments this year.
For the divisions that have a World Series, it usually takes from mid-June to mid-August to determine a World Champion, leaving Little League and the states in a tough spot.
District 13 will decide at the end of the week what to do locally.
That decision will come Friday night when the District 13 administrator Greg Brouse will hold a meeting with the presidents of the local Little Leagues.