Decision on Penn State men's hoops coach coming at end of the season

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State plans to move quickly to name a men’s basketball head coach.
Assistant coach Jim Ferry was tabbed to lead the program in October after the resignation of nine-year head coach Pat Chambers following an investigation that stemmed from his use of the racially insensitive term “noose” with a former player. Ferry’s been at Penn State for four years.
“The plan would be to name a head coach immediately following the conclusion of our Penn State men’s basketball season,” Penn State vice president for intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour said on Tuesday.
Penn State’s final regular-season game is scheduled for March 7, and the Big Ten Tournament will begin three days later, and last through March 14. Depending on whether or not the Nittany Lions can make up enough
ground during the final two months to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament, the program could announce its new basketball coach by mid-March.
Ferry to date has led the Nittany Lions to a 5-6 overall record and a 2-5 conference mark. After beginning the season 0-5 in Big Ten play, Penn State has won back-to-back games against Rutgers and Northwestern. Ferry’s also had to navigate a two-week COVID-19-related pause that led to four postponements.
The challenges aren’t lost on Barbour.
“The Big Ten is an absolute beast, and you add to that COVID-19, and having to have a pause and now what was supposed to be our next opponent (Michigan) has a pause, and I think No. 1, in terms of managing the great young men in our program, he gets stellar grades,” Barbour said. “Certainly, we had a little bit of a losing streak there, but you have to give the guys — and you have to give Jim a lot of credit — for keeping the faith, keeping the confidence.”
Earlier this season when asked if he had any personal interest in the position, or if he and Barbour had spoken about him as a candidate, Ferry deflected the question.
“It’s really about the here and now,” Ferry said when asked about personal ambitions regarding the position. “That would be unfair to these guys if myself or anyone on our staff was focusing on anything other than this season or these guys.”
Before landing at Penn State, Ferry led programs at Plymouth State, Adelphi, Long Island and Duquesne. He guided Long Island to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2010 and 2011.
“He’s got a hands-on audition in order to make his case,” Barbour said. “Other candidates are auditioning elsewhere, which is obviously very useful.”
Barbour said she and others are looking at on-court coaching metrics from candidates including “terms of how teams play” and “style.” In the end, she said the candidate who will land the job will not be the one who embodies tactical traits the athletic department places a premium on, but one who is meshes with the athletic department’s fit.
“My biggest contribution — if you will — is to really look at fit, fit for Penn State, fit for our students, our expectations for coaches about being educators, and how they work with and help our students develop and grow,” Barbour said. “At the end, we’ll put all that together and figure out who the best candidate is.”