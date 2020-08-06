Decision spoils SU volleyball outlook

Lizzie Herestofa and her teammates on the Susquehanna volleyball team had high expectations for the 2020 season.
The River Hawks were set to return several key players from a record-breaking 2019 season, during which they set a program record for wins and earned the program’s first NCAA Tournament win.
The hopes to build on that success were paused — if not dashed — last week when the Landmark Conference announced that none of its sports would be played during the upcoming fall semester.
“I was overwhelmed and disappointed as we had been receiving different, conflicting messages daily about what our season would look like,” Herestofa said. “It wasn’t unexpected, especially as most other conferences had been falling for weeks before ours. However, it was abrupt and left me shocked and grief-stricken.”
Herestofa — the reigning Landmark Specialist of the Year, and an honorable mention All-American — was one of four seniors on Susquehanna’s roster for the upcoming season.
“I held hope for as long as possible for any scrap of a final season just to have a proper farewell to the sport,” Herestofa said.
The River Hawks were also set to return the reigning conference Player of Year, Sydney Portale — the program’s first first team All-American — and conference Rookie of the Year Rosina Esposito, who was an honorable mention All-American. Susquehanna won its first regular-season Landmark title last year and defeated conference power Juniata for the first time.
The Landmark said its current intention is to play fall sports during the spring semester. While Herestofa said she “would love that,” she wasn’t hopeful that it would come to pass.
The conference’s decision affected all fall and winter sports. Warrior Run graduate Madi Welliver who plays both soccer and basketball for the River Hawks, said she understood the decision, but that didn’t make it any easier.
“When I heard the news that our conference was canceling sports for the fall semester, it was hard not to be frustrated, as any athlete would be,” Welliver said. “However, I knew that the Landmark and Susquehanna were taking the necessary precautions to keep our athletic community safe.”